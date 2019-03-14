×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WrestleMania 35: What if Brock Lesnar retains the Universal Championship?

Mike Chin
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.59K   //    14 Mar 2019, 01:43 IST

Predictions for Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins are mixed; what if the Beast does retain his title?
Predictions for Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins are mixed; what if the Beast does retain his title?

Brock Lesnar is a truly unique Superstar for WWE. Yes, he’s special for his UFC and NCAA wrestling credentials that pair nicely with his imposing size and obvious athleticism to make him tremendously credible. There’s also the matter of his part-time schedule and heavily protected booking that have made him one of the imposing and kayfabe dominant heels in wrestling history.

Lesnar’s success has had some backlash. The general consensus, particularly from hardcore fans, is a sense of boredom with Lesnar reigning, particularly as Universal Champion, for so long while showing up on WWE television so sparingly. There seems to be a general desire to see Lesnar unseated as champion, and his WrestleMania 35 challenger Seth Rollins is a prime candidate to get the job, given his own credibility in the WWE Universe and his tremendous talent as a performer.

When Rollins won the Royal Rumble, it seemed quite feasible he would be the man to take the title off Lesnar. However, if the past five years have demonstrated anything, it’s that there’s no such thing as a sure thing loss for the Beast Incarnate. Moreover, since Roman Reigns has returned to action, it begs question if WWE might hold off on going all the way with Rollins in favor of the original “chosen one” of this generation. This article considers the question: what if Brock Lesnar retains the Universal title?

#5 Roman Reigns slays the Beast

If Seth Rollins doesn't unseat the Beast, it's a safe bet Roman Reigns will.
If Seth Rollins doesn't unseat the Beast, it's a safe bet Roman Reigns will.

Brock Lesnar’s character has been nothing if not dominant, particularly when he has the Universal Championship in hand. He has beaten back speedy underdogs like Finn Balor, AJ Styles, and Daniel Bryan, as well as fellow monsters like Braun Strowman, Kane, and Samoa Joe. Roman Reigns has been booked as the closest thing to an equal to Brock Lesnar. While The Big Dog doesn’t have a totally clean, decisive win over him, Lesnar only really has one over him, from WrestleMania 34, across their rivalry.

When Reigns pinned Lesnar at SummerSlam 2018, it looked like a passing the torch moment. The fact that Lesnar regained the Universal title at Crown Jewel came across as less of a part of WWE’s long term plan, than hitting the reset button after Reigns had to step away from the ring. If WWE wants to follow a similar conservative logic, it would make some sense for Rollins not be crowned champion at WrestleMania. Rather, it would follow that Lesnar would drop the title over again to Reigns to continue the originally intended story and for Reigns to see through his feel-good comeback story to its highest point.

1 / 5 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WrestleMania 35 The Shield WWE Brock Lesnar Seth Rollins WWE What If
Mike Chin
ANALYST
What if Roman Reigns gets added to the Universal Championship match at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
3 possible reasons why Roman Reigns is not headlining this WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
5 Unexpected things that can shock everyone at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Seth Rollins vs Brock Lesnar is the perfect Wrestlemania 35 main event   
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Roman Reigns should not be added to the Universal Championship Match at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
4 Amazing WrestleMania 35 moments the WWE Universe deserves after Elimination Chamber 2019
RELATED STORY
5 Biggest Reasons Why Drew Mcintyre Should Retire Brock Lesnar At WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
Predicting all the Champions at the end of WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
10 Biggest Plans WWE Could Be Seriously Discussing For WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
5 Surprising matches that could happen at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us