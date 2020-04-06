WrestleMania 36: 3 things that could've made Drew McIntyre vs Brock Lesnar better

The main event of WrestleMania 36 could have been booked better.

These three things would've made the match much more interesting

Drew McIntyre and Brock Lesnar competing in a staring contest, probably

WrestleMania 36 was the most unique PPV we have ever seen in WWE. It had moments and matches that will be talked about for years to come. History was made at the Show of Shows when Drew McIntyre defeated Brock Lesnar to win the WWE Championship in the main event.

McIntyre earned the opportunity to face Lesnar when he won the 2020 Men's Royal Rumble match, and after more than a decade, the prophecy was finally fulfilled. A lot of titles changed hands at 'Mania, including the Universal Championship.

While WWE made the right decision to put the belt on the Scottish Psychopath, they could've booked the match much better than they did. This should've been a career-defining moment for McIntyre, but unfortunately, it didn't have the same impact that it should've had.

Here are three things that could've made the match better.

#3 The number of moves being performed

The two stars exchanged very few moves in the match

Brock Lesnar's matches are traditionally short and they include a limited number of move-sets. The Beast usually performs only two moves; the suplex and the F5, which is what he did at WrestleMania. McIntyre, on the other hand, has more moves in his arsenal which he could've used.

This would've made the match much better and more interesting. Seeing the same move performed over and over again gets a bit dull. This was the main event of WrestleMania 36, so it should've been booked better.

The Boneyard match between Undertaker and AJ Styles closed Night One, and it foreshadowed Night Two's main event. Brock Lesnar delivered three F5s to the Scottish Psychopath, and the latter kicked out of all of them.

In the end, McIntyre executed several Claymore kicks to win the match and the title. The new WWE Champion looked strong in the match, but he surely deserved better.

#2 Not booking it similar to the Universal Championship match

Looks familiar?

Drew McIntyre and Brock Lesnar's match looked awfully similar to the Universal Championship match between Braun Strowman and Goldberg. Both matches were short and they had a limited number of moves.

Both results were also the same—a full-timer defeated a part-timer to win the world title. McIntyre's feud with Lesnar was one of the hottest feuds heading into WrestleMania.

All that build and all that hard work only for it to look similar to a match that occurred on the previous night makes us question WWE's booking decisions.

#1 The length of the match

The match was just too short

As we previously mentioned, Brock Lesnar's matches are usually short, but this was the main event of WWE's most unique PPV so it should've gone on for much longer than it did.

The Last Man Standing match between Randy Orton and Edge went on for way too long while the WWE Championship match lasted less than 5 minutes.

Just like the rest of the matches on the card, this match would've been better in front of the crowd, as it was McIntyre's first world title win in WWE.

The two stars should've been given enough time to put on a WrestleMania classic but instead, the match felt a bit rushed and it was over as soon as the bell rang.