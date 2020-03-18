5 controversial decisions WWE must not make at WrestleMania 36

From title changes to scrapping a pointless match, these decisions could cause fans to revolt against WWE.

WWE should not repeat mistakes that they've made recently.

This year's WrestleMania, WrestleMania 36, will go on despite the Covid-19 epidemic that has plagued the world. The show will, however, be held at WWE's Performance Center with no audience at the venue, and not in Tampa at the Raymond James Stadium.

The show will still be an exciting one, despite not having the grandiosity of scale that WrestleMania shows in huge arenas have had over the years. There will be a few mouth-watering clashes at the show, with several titles on the line.

The Universal Championship, WWE Championship, RAW Women's Championship, and NXT Women's Championship matches have so far been confirmed for the show, while more will be added in the weeks to come.

WWE have got some slack from fans over the recent years with a few of their booking decisions at big shows, with the most recent one being Goldberg's win over The Fiend at Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia. With fan interest being pretty low, WWE should not make mistakes at The Show of Shows.

Here are 5 controversial decisions WWE must not make at WrestleMania 36:

#5 Brock Lesnar squashes Drew McIntyre

Brock Lesnar destroyed Ricochet at Super ShowDown

Brock Lesnar will defend his WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre - the winner of the 2020 Men's Royal Rumble match. This match has been set-up very well, with McIntyre having terrific momentum and Lesnar playing a good role in hyping The Scottish Psychopath's push.

But, WWE could make a controversial call to have Lesnar squash McIntyre, much like what Lesnar did to Ricochet at Super ShowDown, and Kofi Kingston on SmackDown last year. Both Ricochet and Kingston had great momentum going into their matches against The Beast, but fell to him in a matter of minutes.

One theory is that WWE may not want to coronate McIntyre as the champion in front of an empty audience, and rather have him win in front of a packed crowd later this year. That makes sense, but WWE should not destroy McIntyre's push by having him lose in no time against Lesnar.

