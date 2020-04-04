WrestleMania 36 - 5 potential finishes for Becky Lynch vs Shayna Baszler - RAW Women's Championship

Becky Lynch defends her RAW Women's Championship against Shayna Baszler as part of WrestleMania weekend in what could be Lynch's toughest test to date. The former NXT Women's Champion has already made an emphatic statement by showing up and biting Lynch on her RAW debut before going on to eliminate all of her opponents in the Elimination Chamber match a few weeks ago.

Baszler has been pushed hard by WWE in recent weeks and could be the only woman in WWE currently who could overcome the threat of The Man, who has had a fantastic year so far. Lynch has held the RAW Women's Championship since last year's WrestleMania when she defeated both Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair in the main event, could Baszler be the woman to finally dethrone her?

The build-up to this match has seen some exciting storytelling, which means there are a number of endings that could reasonably make sense.

#5 Becky Lynch retains her Women's Championship

Becky Lynch is the longest reigning RAW Women's Championship in WWE history after holding the Championship for a calendar year following the WrestleMania 35 main event. In that time, Lynch has brushes aside every challenger in her path, but her biggest threat to her championship has been Shayna Baszler.

That being said, Baszler has only recently made the step up to the main roster after completely dominating the NXT Women's Division. The Man had already become a victim of The Queen of Spades back at Survivor Series when the seeds were planted for this WrestleMania feud.

Baszler has never faced Becky Lynch one-on-one and WrestleMania could be the perfect place for The Man to assert her dominance and prove that she's the future of WWE's Women's Division.

