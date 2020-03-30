WrestleMania 36: 5 reasons why WWE must allow AJ Styles to beat The Undertaker

AJ Styles and The Undertaker are set to lock horns in a Boneyard match at WrestleMania 36.

Which of the two Superstars will walk out with a win?

Shruti Sadbhav

Will WWE take their chances with this WrestleMania match?

WWE legend The Undertaker is set to make an appearance at WrestleMania 36. In a pay-per-view that has been synonymous with his iconic streak, The Phenom is gearing up to take on AJ Styles in a boneyard match. The Undertaker started feuding with Styles earlier last month and the two are now set to lock horns at the ‘Grandest Stage of Them All’.

Although The Undertaker vs AJ Styles makes for an interesting feud, the build-up to their final encounter has not been the best that it could be. A major reason behind the same is the fact that this rivalry was scheduled to begin a lot earlier but those plans were derailed after Styles sustained an injury during Royal Rumble 2020.

All said and done, ‘Taker and Styles have unsurprisingly managed to gain attention from the WWE Universe. With this year’s WrestleMania struggling against a lot of issues outside the ring, it is quite possible for us to see Styles beating ‘Taker at the PPV in order to make the show memorable – something that will prove to be better for the business in the near future. In this list, we will take a look at five reasons why the creative must have The Undertaker lose against AJ Styles.

#5 AJ Styles can retire The Undertaker this year

The 'Phenomenal One' would love to have those bragging rights!

Although The Undertaker initiated the feud with Styles, it was the ‘Phenomenal One’ who was seen adding more intensity to their rivalry. Styles went as far as calling out The Deadman for not deserving a match at WrestleMania anymore. He even went on to blame his wife, Michelle McCool for forcing her husband to compete inside the squared circle.

To say that these statements have angered Undertaker will be an understatement. The Phenom looks keen on silencing Styles after their Boneyard match, scheduled to take place at WrestleMania. Both Styles and ‘Taker have had an illustrious career. Given the intensity of this match, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Styles adding the ‘retirement’ stipulation to this match on tonight’s episode of RAW.

Styles is one of the few Superstars currently working in WWE who can prove to be a credible opponent for The Undertaker in the latter’s retirement match. While it would make sense for The Deadman to hang his boots and enjoy his well-deserved time away from the hectic pro-wrestling business, all signs right now are indicating the possibility of him beating the leader of The O.C.

