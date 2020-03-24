10 WWE Superstars who can replace The Undertaker

The Undertaker's illustrious WWE career is nearing its end.

Which modern-day Superstar can replicate The Deadman's legacy in the pro-wrestling business?

Shruti Sadbhav

It won't be easy to fill The Undertaker's shoes but who can try?

The Undertaker is undoubtedly one of the greatest performers to have ever stepped inside the squared-circle. His tireless efforts towards delivering one great match after another coupled with the longevity of his career have created a legacy that will remain untouched in not just WWE, but the entire pro-wrestling business.

Personally, I would never want WWE to replace The Deadman because his legacy deserves to remain untouched. But he can surely inspire the creation of next-generation legends because honestly, he deserves to rest now. If anything, he deserves an honorable farewell with a respectful end to his glorified career.

In this list, we will take a look at ten WWE Superstars who have the potential to match The Undertaker’s legacy in WWE in the coming years. So, without further ado, let’s begin.

#10. Drew McIntyre

A 'Psycopath' to take over from a 'Deadman'?

Drew McIntyre spent a lot of time on the sideline, patiently waiting for his turn to take over the business. Ever since his return to the WWE, the ‘Scottish Psychopath’ has established himself as one of the most dominant forces on the roster. This year, he finally received the push that he deserves and is now set to challenge Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 36.

Since the beginning of this feud, the entire WWE Universe has been excited to see McIntyre get the better off the ‘Beast Incarnate’. Many even started to visualize the reaction of the crowd when he would eventually silence the reigning champion. Unfortunately, that won’t come true at the ‘Grandest Stage of Them All’ owing to the Covid-19 chaos.

Although a character as compelling as McIntyre will have to wait to lift his championship in an arena echoing with cheers, it is now widely accepted that his push to the top is here to stay. He is one of those Superstars who can be involved in bookings that are similar to that of The Undertaker. McIntyre’s second run with the company will definitely make for a good background to build a character who returned to the business that he quit and went on to create a comfortable position for himself right at the top.

