WrestleMania 36 and Coronavirus: How Twitter kept fans buzzing during a global pandemic

WrestleMania has dominated social media despite the event taking place in difficult circumstances.

Fans have united on social media to make the best of what WWE has to give.

This will likely be a WrestleMania like no other - but Twitter has played a key role

The weekend of 4 and 5 April 2020 is a date wrestling fans had looked forward to for some time - and now it is a date they'll never forget.

Regardless of what happens at sports entertainment's biggest ever show - which this year takes place on consecutive nights for the first time - it is undeniable that this edition will be etched in the memories of anyone who sees it. Social media - particularly Twitter - has played an incredible part in that.

For the first time, that buzz won't be because of the action in the ring; it will be because of what goes on in the area - mainly because it will be almost empty. For the very first time, WrestleMania airs at WWE's Orlando, Florida Performance Center without a live audience, as WWE joins the world in adapting to a new, temporary way of living due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Show must go on...

In true WWE fashion, however, the show has still made some incredible headlines over recent weeks and months and as a result, their global fanbase of millions has been keeping tabs every step of the way.

There was, as ever, optimism - yet another WWE trademark. As recently as March, there was still real hope that the event would be able to go on as 'normal'. The show was originally slated for the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, where 60,000 fans would have crammed in to see the action, with Brock Lesnar set to defend his WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre. Roman Reigns preparing to challenge Goldberg for his Universal title. Although the spread of coronavirus had triggered global fears, the event was confirmed as being set to go ahead - so long as it didn't worsen. Yet worsen it did.

As days and weeks went by, and the situation across the globe only intensified, WWE were forced into making a truly historic decision and one that will likely stand the test of time of being one of the most unique. WrestleMania 36 would go ahead - but behind closed doors at the Performance Centre.

Here is @WWE's official announcement that this years #WrestleMania will now take place at the WWE Performance Center on April 5th. pic.twitter.com/9MEP8QIIME — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) March 17, 2020

With so much speculation and panic - particularly among the 60000 who'd been due to travel to the event and likely stay in the local area - it is safe to say the story dominated social media. But as has become their trademark, WWE fans clung to as many positives as they could find - it seems as though not even coronavirus will be enough to derail their enjoyment of WrestleMania 2020. This pop culture phenomenon that has routinely trended worldwide for years, and featured across mainstream news for decades.

Their stars, too, shared in the bizarre mixture of surrealism and excitement, with RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch telling her 1.8 million followers that the show just "not the same" without the atmosphere of live fans being in attendance:

Whatever happens at #WrestleMania I will always be grateful. I will fight as hard as I can, but it’s not the same without you all there with me. pic.twitter.com/AS0v33nmp7 — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) April 4, 2020

Seth Rollins, no stranger to WrestleMania moments having won the WWE title at a past edition, said the feeling was "surreal":

There's little doubt that WWE provides an incredible and much-needed route to escapism by carrying on with their landmark show this weekend - and over two nights no less, for the first time.

🚨🚨🚨🚨 Today it begins ... The ONLY #WrestleMania TOO BIG for just one night. pic.twitter.com/R4WQl5fUY9 — Kayla Braxton (@KaylaBraxtonWWE) April 4, 2020

But it didn't just become smooth sailing by merely switching the venue to that of their closed set premises in Orlando. One of their key performers, Roman Reigns, caused a shockwave through social media when he confirmed he'd be effectively pulling out of the extravaganza due to fears over his health.

Reigns only recently recovered from leukemia and naturally, wants to put his safety first with a decision that has been supported by WWE and roundly applauded by fans and media commentators alike.

Roman Reigns is OUT of WrestleMania 36. He's told WWE he doesn't feel comfortable performing during the coronavirus pandemic due to his impaired immune system as a result of his battles with leukemia. [@WrestlingSheet]



Full respect and love to Roman for a brave decision. — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) March 27, 2020

Roman Reigns stepping out of #WrestleMania I’m sure weighed on him heavily. You know how much #WWE and fulfilling his commitments means to him. Disappointed fans is the last thing he would want to do. It’s why he even came back after battling leukemia. Respect his decision. — Scott Fishman (@smFISHMAN) March 27, 2020

Reigns unfortunate absence did present opportunities elsewhere, however. No sooner had social media absorbed the news that Reigns wouldn't be featuring at WrestleMania 36, his replacement was confirmed in the form of former Intercontinental Champion Bruan Strowman, with Twitter again set abuzz with the news.

The power of social media

With the final hours now drawing ahead of the show itself, WWE fans have done on Twitter what they always do - find unique ways to interact with each other ahead of the biggest wrestling show of the calendar year.

While this is no unique occurrence, there's little doubt it carries even more weight and meaning in these uncertain times. Social media users are taking to Twitter to ensure that, regardless of the damage done by coronavirus, they still connect and enjoy what promises to be an unforgettable two nights of action - even if that might not be for the reasons we're most accustomed to. WWE Superstar Saurav set the tone:

While WWE India host Gaelyn Mendonca helped set the challenges:

Using Twitter, fans around the world have undoubtedly turned genuinely uncertain and, in places, tragic circumstances on their head.

WrestleMania Night 1 POSITIVITY THREAD:



Help get me hyped for #WrestleMania tonight! Comment anything positive about this year’s mania. What are you excited for? — MSE - Pro Wrestling (@MSEProWrestling) April 4, 2020

While this will always be known as the WrestleMania that went ahead without its passionate, loud, and diverse crowd in live attendance, one could argue that this may be the best-attended WrestleMania of all time. After all, it's likely that living rooms around the world and social media accounts everywhere will be more engaged than ever.

Nobody is gonna get in beckys way, nobody is gonna stop her!! She is ready for this!! #BeckyMania #WrestleMANia pic.twitter.com/OPLlwPw0Po — Deadly Alexis (@themanalexis) April 4, 2020

The power of social media has long been established, but WWE and its fans have ensured the coronavirus pandemic takes a backseat when it comes to headlines and interaction, at least for this weekend.

That's truly something to celebrate.