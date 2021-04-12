5 Biggest missed opportunities at WrestleMania 37: Big losing streak continues, 3-time World Champion to undergo another character change?

WrestleMania 37 was a big success, with the return of crowds playing a big role. It was a two-night affair, and spreading 14 matches across made it more entertaining and easier to watch - with most matches getting great reactions.

The consensus seems to be that WrestleMania Night 1 was better than Night 2. However, the main event of Night 2 was perhaps the best-received match of the entire PPV.

While WrestleMania 37 was a great PPV overall, one can't help but ponder at the missed opportunities that WWE had. Here are the five biggest things WWE could have done at the Grandest Stage Of Them All.

#5. Asuka's gets the short-end of the stick at WrestleMania again

Asuka is now 0-4 at WrestleMania

Asuka entered her fourth WrestleMania this year. Just like Sasha Banks, she has a bad record in the event. In title matches at WrestleMania, Asuka is now 0-3, losing to Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross, as well as Rhea Ripley.

It must have been a tricky decision for WWE to make. If you count her 2019 appearance in the Women's Battle Royal, her WrestleMania losing streak is now 0-4.

There are two sides to the argument here. We can't deny that Rhea Ripley was deserving of the win, especially since she has evolved so much in the last few years. She is a former NXT UK Women's Champion, NXT Women's Champion and won her first title as an official member of the RAW roster.

Rhea Ripley was also the runner-up in the 2021 Women's Royal Rumble, which is why it makes a lot of sense for her to take the mantle from Asuka. The other side of the argument is that Asuka has carried the RAW Women's division for 11 months now. Her second reign as RAW Women's Champion lasted 230 days, and it would have surpassed 300 if it weren't for Sasha Banks' run in between.

If Asuka retained, it would have been the right decision as well. One could argue that Rhea Ripley won the title too early and should have been a bit more established. But given the circumstances, the original plan for the RAW Women's Championship would likely have been Lacey Evans vs. Charlotte Flair.

This worked out better, and the two women had a great match at WrestleMania 37 in the co-main event.

