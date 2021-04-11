5 reasons why Bobby Lashley retained the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 37

After a 40-minute delay to the start of WrestleMania 37, things finally got underway with the WWE Championship match. Drew McIntyre was the first WWE Superstar to make his entrance in front of a crowd (competing stars, i.e.) and thankfully, the match delivered.

Some fans expected the match to be similar to the Drew McIntyre-Brock Lesnar main event at WrestleMania 36 last year - a bout that happened within five minutes. Thankfully, that wasn't the case.

An excited crowd overcame the rain and gave the match and the two competitors the respect that it deserved. Both men were cheered, and the big shock came when Bobby Lashley made Drew McIntyre pass out with The Hurt Lock. It wasn't a clean victory, however, as MVP distracted the two-time WWE Champion momentarily and that's what led to his loss.

Drew McIntyre didn't use the Claymore - so it was a good way to protect it. There are a few theories as to why Bobby Lashley may have retained the WWE title at WrestleMania 37. Here are a few of them:

A Brock Lesnar return post-WrestleMania

As of this writing, it's hard to predict whether Brock Lesnar will return on the RAW after WrestleMania, or in the build up to SummerSlam 2021. Brock Lesnar hasn't even been on a WWE contract since the summer of 2020, but it seems as though the company is confident in re-signing him.

WWE has possibly already signed Brock Lesnar to a new contract post-WrestleMania. Given that the state of fans returning full-time still isn't certain yet, the big question is as to when WWE has his return planned.

Given that SummerSlam is the second biggest show of the year, it's a good option to build to - especially if that would be the end of Lashley's WWE title reign. It would mean WWE has to get Bobby Lashley through another four months, but that shouldn't be difficult.

Bobby Lashley, like Drew McIntyre, is a legitimate heavyweight champion and is a good option to go with. Hopefully, the dream match between Lashley and Lesnar finally comes to fruition.

