5 WWE Superstars who won't benefit even if they win at WrestleMania 37

WrestleMania 37 is the biggest show of the year in 2021, and while it's a two-night affair, there has been criticism about the overall strength of the card. The winners at WrestleMania are normally the ones expected to have a great run going forward.

However, this year is a bit different. There are a handful of Superstars, and whether they're in important matches or not, they won't necessarily benefit from a win.

Not that a loss wouldn't negatively affect them, but a win at WrestleMania may make no actual difference in the long run. Here are five such Superstars:

#5. AJ Styles - A chance at Grand Slam glory at WrestleMania?

AJ Styles isn't in the best position now.

AJ Styles is in an odd place at WrestleMania 37. In his last five appearances at WrestleMania, he has faced some of the biggest names in WWE - Chris Jericho, Shane McMahon, Shinsuke Nakamura, Randy Orton and The Undertaker.

AJ Styles has always been in marquee singles matches at WrestleMania, but this year is different. He will be competing for the RAW Tag Team Championship as he teams up with his bodyguard, Omos.

The entire hype behind the match seems to be the fact that WrestleMania 37 will be Omos' debut. It's almost like three years ago at WrestleMania 34 when Braun Strowman competed for the RAW Tag Team Titles, getting 10-year old Nicholas to team up with him.

The New Day lost the RAW Tag Team Titles to worthy opponents in The Hurt Business. It's a shame that Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander dropped the titles before getting kicked out of WWE's best faction in the past year.

The move to put the RAW Tag Team Titles on The New Day seemed to be solely to get AJ Styles on the card. It's clear that there isn't much for him creatively on RAW, and that was the case in 2019-2020 as well.

Even if AJ Styles was to become one-half of the RAW Tag Team Champions, it might not do much for him other than an achievement on paper. WWE isn't going to make AJ Styles a focal point of the Tag Team division, and it's nothing but a continuation of WWE's obsession with temporary tag teams.

