WrestleMania 37 Night 1: Matches, Card, Predictions, Date, Start Time, Location, Tickets, When and Where to Watch, & More

WrestleMania 37 is here and once again, WWE has split it up into two nights. Both nights are jam-packed with top-tier matches, with WWE Superstars looking to make an impression.

WWE's biggest annual event will also see fans return to the arenas for the first time in over a year. Unfortunately, WrestleMania won't mark the permanent return of fans to the arena. They will have to wait until the second half of the year to regularly attend WWE events.

The event, as a result, becomes even more special.

The first night of WrestleMania 37 will set the tone for WWE's biggest pay-per-view and offer the second night a standard to live up to.

Let's take a look at the match card from the first night of the event, as well as where and how fans can watch it in the United States, the United Kingdom and India.

Where will WrestleMania 37 Night 1 be held?

WrestleMania 37 Night 1 will be broadcast from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

When will WrestleMania 37 Night 1 be held?

WrestleMania 37 Night 1 will be held on April 10, 2021. Depending on the location, the broadcast date may differ.

WrestleMania 37 Night 1 date:

April 10 (EST, United States)

April 10 (PST, United States)

April 11 (GMT, United Kingdom)

April 11 (IST, India)

April 11 (ACT, Australia)

April 11 (JST, Japan)

April 11 (MSK, Saudi Arabia, Moscow, Kenya)

When does WrestleMania 37 Night 1 start?

WrestleMania 37 starts at 8 PM EST. There will be a one-hour kickoff show that begins at 7 PM EST.

WrestleMania 37 Night 1 start time:

8 PM (EST, United States)

5 PM (PST, United States)

1 AM (GMT, United Kingdom)

5:30 AM (IST, India)

10:30 AM (ACT, Australia)

9 AM (JST, Japan)

3 AM (MSK, Saudi Arabia, Moscow, Kenya)

WrestleMania 37 Night 1 Match Card

The first night of WrestleMania 37 is packed with exciting bouts. As always, what happens at WrestleMania could affect the company's future direction as stars achieve immortality at WWE's biggest event of the year.

#1 WWE SmackDown Women's Championship Match: Sasha Banks (c) vs. Bianca Belair

Bianca Belair won the women's Royal Rumble match and got the right to challenge for the SmackDown Women's Championship. Sasha Banks has finally had a run with a title that's not ended in a few weeks, but she is about to meet more than her match when she faces Belair.

The two are now about to face each other in the main event of the first night of WrestleMania.

Belair has been one of the most promising young stars on the WWE roster since her main roster debut. She has yet to win a single title in WWE despite impressing everyone repeatedly over the years with her performances. Now she has a chance to rectify that wrong.

Predictions: Bianca Belair

#2 WWE Championship Match: Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

Kicking off #WrestleMania week with Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley fire promo on #WWERaw

🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥pic.twitter.com/Bd0TMCzo7k — Nanette♊️ (@NanouBwa) April 6, 2021

Bobby Lashley has finally achieved some of the greatness that fans always knew he was capable of. Heading into the match to face Drew McIntyre, he has his work cut out for him.

However, this is a Bobby Lashley that has rarely been seen before. He is ready to do whatever it takes and his ruthlessness does not end there. It might be Drew McIntyre who ends up on the worse side of this encounter.

Predictions: Bobby Lashley

#3 Bad Bunny and Damian Priest vs. The Miz and John Morrison

Honestly? The amount of work Bad Bunny has put into this feud with The Miz and John Morrison? He and Damian Priest deserve the win at WrestleMania! @sanbenito is a perfect example of how a celebrity should respect the wrestling business! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/4SOLzc3N7z — Kenny Majid - A Kenny For Your Thoughts Podcast (@akfytwrestling) April 6, 2021

When Bad Bunny first showed up in WWE, fans weren't sure what to make of him. Since then, he has proved himself to everyone watching. Not afraid to get physical, Bad Bunny has been one of the only celebrities continuously making appearances and putting in the work for almost two months ahead of WrestleMania.

At the event, with Damian Priest by his side, he may finally silence The Miz and John Morrison.

Predictions: Bad Bunny and Damian Priest

#4 WWE RAW Tag Team Championship Match: The New Day (c) vs. AJ Styles and Omos

Watching The New Day Play “How Well Do You Know Omos?” with AJ Styles is Must See TV Pal 🥵🥵🥵#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/gRgQp8CnUv — TheElitist (@TheElitistonYT2) March 23, 2021

Fans are yet to see Omos in the ring, but he is making his debut at WrestleMania 37 alongside one of the best superstars of all time. The New Day doesn't really need the title, but if Omos and AJ Styles win them here, it will be one of the greatest in-ring debuts of all time, given that it's at WrestleMania.

Predictions: Omos and AJ Styles

#5 Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon in a Steel Cage Match

Therefore, the match that was scheduled for #WWEFastlane however will only take place at #WrestleMania and with a stipulation of my favorites #SteelCage Match:

BRAUN STROWMAN vs. SHANE MCMAHON pic.twitter.com/Jd0Fwwsurm — 𝗘𝗥𝗜𝗖𝗞 ™ (@erickfdiniz) April 5, 2021

Braun Strowman is not stupid. That's the message of the match. Shane McMahon thinks he is and is out to prove it. However, Strowman has got Shane to agree to a steel cage match at WrestleMania.

No one would want to be in Shane's shoes at this point, but does he have something up his sleeve? If he doesn't, Strowman might finally set records straight at the event when he gets Shane stuck inside a cage with him.

Predictions: Braun Strowman

#6 Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins

Corey Graves... interviews Seth Rollins & Cesaro #SmackDown 👀 pic.twitter.com/edoIfxv2Tl — Cenation - WWE Guy (@CenationMarian1) April 3, 2021

In what might be the best match of the night, Cesaro will face Seth Rollins at WrestleMania. It feels like Cesaro has been waiting for years to get into this position as he has been stuck in the midcard. A win here against Seth Rollins would catapult him up the roster's hierarchy in a matter of moments. It's finally time for him to shine.

Predictions: Cesaro

#7 Lana and Naomi vs. Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose vs. The Riott Squad vs. Natalya and Tamina

Two new matches are confirmed for #WrestleMania



Night 1 sees Tag Team Turmoil as Lana & Naomi, Mandy Rose & Dana Brooke, Ruby Riott & Liv Morgan, and Natalya & Tamina battle for a shot at Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler’s Women’s Tag Team Championships on Night 2. pic.twitter.com/SpJfbDYUaw — Gary Cassidy (@WrestlingGary) April 6, 2021

The four tag teams will meet on the first night of WrestleMania to determine the next challenger for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax have dominated proceedings in the women's tag team division for some time. Whoever wins this will have their work cut out for them.

Predictions: Lana and Naomi

How to watch WrestleMania 37 Night 1 in the US and UK?

WrestleMania 37 Night 1 will be broadcast live on Peacock's WWE Network in the United States.

In the United Kingdom, WrestleMania 37 can be watched live on BT Sport Box Office 2 HD. It will also be available on the WWE Network.

How, when and where to watch WrestleMania 37 Night 1 in India?

In India, fans can watch WrestleMania 37 Night 1 on Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 3 from 4:30 AM for the kickoff show and 5:30 AM for the main show.