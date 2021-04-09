WrestleMania 37 Night 2: Matches, Card, Predictions, Date, Start Time, Location, Tickets, When and Where to Watch, & More

WrestleMania 37 is WWE's most important event of the year. With fans returning for both nights of the show, WWE will be looking to make a statement. The only way they can do this is to guarantee two nights of action that fans will not forget anytime soon.

Expectations are high, and Night 2 of WrestleMania 37 will have to live up to the hype. The card for the night certainly indicates they can deliver a show that no fan will forget soon.

Let's take a look at the match card from WrestleMania 37's second night. This article will also talk about when, where, and how fans can watch all the action from the second night of the event.

Where will WrestleMania 37 Night 2 be held?

WrestleMania 37 Night 2 will be held at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

When will WrestleMania 37 Night 2 be held?

WrestleMania 37 Night 2 will be held on April 11, 2021. The broadcast date may differ depending on the location.

WrestleMania 37 Night 2 date:

April 11 (EST, United States)

April 11 (PST, United States)

April 12 (GMT, United Kingdom)

April 12 (IST, India)

April 12 (ACT, Australia)

April 12 (JST, Japan)

April 12 (MSK, Saudi Arabia, Moscow, Kenya)

When does WrestleMania 37 Night 2 start?

WrestleMania 37 Night 2 starts at 8 PM EST, much the same as the first night. There will be a one-hour kickoff show that begins at 7 PM EST.

WrestleMania 37 Night 2 start time:

8 PM (EST, United States)

5 PM (PST, United States)

1 AM (GMT, United Kingdom)

5:30 AM (IST, India)

10:30 AM (ACT, Australia)

9 AM (JST, Japan)

3 AM (MSK, Saudi Arabia, Moscow, Kenya)

WrestleMania 37 Night 2 Match Card

With The Fiend finally returning to the ring, and the Rated-R Superstar challenging for the Universal Championship, the second night of WrestleMania features some of the most important matches from the event.

#1 WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Edge vs. Daniel Bryan

With Daniel Bryan at the top of the ring after attacking Roman Reigns and Edge, this edition of #SmackDown is over.

Thank you very much for joining us, for today there will be no @WWE205Live but there will be #TalkingSmack pic.twitter.com/rtBRFJ6RpE — ℓєοи@я∂ο_ϲοям_۞ (@Lnrd_Comr) April 3, 2021

Roman Reigns is in trouble for the first time since returning to WWE. So far, he has dominated almost everyone that he has faced. Now he has two superstars in front of him who are both incredible in the ring and prone to the viciousness needed in such a match.

Although Reigns was only supposed to face Edge, Daniel Bryan has inserted himself into the WrestleMania title picture once again. Who will win this match remains a question, but all three men are capable of putting on a clash that no one will forget.

Predictions: Edge

#2 WWE RAW Women's Championship Match: Asuka (c) vs. Rhea Ripley

These ladies truly don’t know how brutal I can get, same goes for Asuka. Step in my way, and you’re gonna regret it. pic.twitter.com/7zKkkPC9aP — Cold-blooded. 𖤩 Not RheaRipley_WWE. (@LastDemonAlive) April 6, 2021

Asuka has been one of the more dominant WWE RAW Women's Champions over the past year. She has been in feuds with almost every star, but now it's time for her to face the most recent call-up from NXT, Rhea Ripley. Calling Ripley dominant would undersell the impact she brings to the ring.

Heading into the match, Rhea Ripley had the better of Asuka at every turn. Can the Empress of Tomorrow win once again?

Predictions: Rhea Ripley

#3 The Fiend (w/ Alexa Bliss) vs. Randy Orton

The Fiend is not someone you can keep down. Randy Orton apparently burnt The Fiend alive at WWE TLC. After almost three months away from the ring, he has returned once again.

Over the last few months, Alexa Bliss has made it her duty to make Orton's life a living hell. The charred and burnt version of The Fiend will look to continue that narrative in WWE. This match could also see some of Bray Wyatt's mystical powers getting involved.

Predictions: The Fiend

#4 United States Championship Match: Riddle (c) vs. Sheamus

This match will probably be very good.



Sheamus has been putting on Bangers recently and Riddle is a great wrestler. pic.twitter.com/UHRNmYnXrp — David (@LordFrenchFries) April 3, 2021

Riddle is known for being annoying and has seemingly confused every wrestler through his backstage rants. However, Riddle chose the wrong audience when he spoke in such a manner to Sheamus.

Now, Sheamus has turned his attention to Riddle's United States Championship.

Prediction: Riddle

#5 Intercontinental Championship Match: Big E (c) vs. Apollo Crews in a Nigerian Drum Fight

We got ourselves a Nigerian Drum Fight at #WrestleMania between Apollo Crews and Big E!!! pic.twitter.com/jJhVw5yUXH — Kenny Majid - A Kenny For Your Thoughts Podcast (@akfytwrestling) April 3, 2021

Big E is finally getting the solo run that fans have been clamoring for, although it is without being a part of The New Day. He is facing a superstar who has managed to make his life difficult over the past few months. Apollo Crews has embraced his Nigerian heritage, and this has brought out a side of him that fans never thought they would see.

Could this be Apollo's time to finally showcase himself as the top star that WWE had hoped for him to be?

Prediction: Apollo Crews

#6 Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn (w/ Logan Paul)

Según Logan Paul, se encontró con Owens y le dijo que conoce a Zayn desde hace 15 años y que no hay conspiración, llega Owens y le hace la stunner a Sami #smackdown pic.twitter.com/Mcv3GRyt8K — El Chilakiller (@Chilakiller234) April 3, 2021

Sami Zayn's antics have gotten weirder and weirder over the past few weeks. Now he has brought Logan Paul into the midst of things.

With Owens and Zayn, it's assured fans will be getting an amazing match, but what role will Logan Paul play here?

Prediction: Kevin Owens

#7 WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Match: Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler vs. Tag Team Turmoil winners

After Rhea double cross. Shayna and Nia get the victory #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/avcqajNotO — Amar Singh (The Great Towel-E) (@SkyBlue_Am) April 6, 2021

Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler have dominated the women's tag team division in WWE. Since teaming up, they have been almost unstoppable, with only a few hiccups here and there.

The Tag Team Turmoil from the previous night will determine their challengers on the second night of WrestleMania 37. Given that Lana and Naomi will likely win the Tag Team Turmoil contest, this could be the moment WWE were building towards regarding Lana's extremely long feud with Nia Jax last year.

Prediction: Lana and Naomi

How to watch WrestleMania 37 Night 2 in the US & UK?

WrestleMania 37 Night 2 can be watched live on Peacock, on the WWE Network.

In the United Kingdom, WrestleMania 37 will be broadcast live on BT Sport Box Office 2 HD. It will also be available on the WWE Network for UK audiences.

How, when, and where to watch WrestleMania 37 Night 2 in India?

Indian fans can watch WrestleMania 37 Night 2 live on Sony Ten 1 in English and on Sony Ten 3 in Hindi from 4:30 AM for the kickoff show. The main show will begin at 5:30 AM. The event will also be broadcast on SonyLIV.