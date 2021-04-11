WrestleMania 37: Ranking the build-up to every match on Night Two

WrestleMania weekend is finally here. The stage is set for the 37th annual edition of the event at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, with multiple championships on the line.

Roman Reigns will defend the WWE Universal Championship against Royal Rumble winner Edge and Daniel Bryan in the main event of night two. Also on the card are the winners of tonight's Tag Team Turmoil match, who will take their shot at the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. Rhea Ripley will also challenge Asuka for the RAW Women's Championship, after confronting her a few weeks prior.

In the weeks towards WrestleMania 37, some fans have been critical of the build towards the event. However, the second night of WrestleMania will have the most mainstream involvement.

Rapper Wale will play Big E's entrance music live ahead of the Intercontinental Championship match, and Ash Costello will sing Rhea Ripley's entrance song.

As well as this, YouTuber Logan Paul will be involved in the match-up between Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. The celebrity involvement at WrestleMania 37 could draw new audiences to the event this weekend.

Here is the build-up to every match on the card for Night Two of WrestleMania 37, ranked.

#7 WrestleMania 37 - Nia Jax and Shayna Naszler vs. Night One Tag Team Turmoil Winners (WWE Women's Tag Team Championships)

In the build to WrestleMania 37, the women's tag team division has suffered from strange booking. The titles have been used more as vehicles for the singles feuds on the card. For instance, they had a rivalry with Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair and were then used to accelerate Rhea Ripley vs. Asuka.

The tag team matches at WrestleMania 37 were only built on-screen a week before the event. However, Nia Jax has been very active on social media, as well as some of the other competitors in the tag team turmoil match.

The involvement of Reginald in the women's tag team matches is also something that was met with some negative feedback from fans. Originally Carmella's sommalier, the performer has become involved in a lot of the women's tag team matches since he aligned with Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler.

Hopefully, the women will have a great moment on the WrestleMania stage this weekend, especially following the strange booking in the division.

