3 Heel turns and 2 Face turns that can potentially happen at WrestleMania 38

We're only a few days away from WrestleMania 38. It's the biggest show of the year and the biggest two-night WrestleMania of all time. While we won't be seeing 100,000 attendance figures, the combined numbers will add up to far more than the record-breaking WrestleMania 32 in 2016.

Unlike 2016, WWE doesn't have a roster plagued with injuries as well. It will be interesting to see what all can happen, as there have been 14 matches announced as of this writing for the two-night event.

Plenty of character changes can happen in several matches, and these are a few heel and face turns that we could see at WrestleMania 38:

#3. Heel turn at WrestleMania 38: Ronda Rousey

Is Ronda Rousey being forced to be a babyface?

Ronda Rousey's return to WWE as a babyface has fallen flat and it didn't take long for it to happen. Instead of going for the hot feud against Becky Lynch, WWE chose to run back Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey -- a feud that hasn't delivered at all.

There is little interest heading into the main event of WrestleMania on Saturday, and for good reason. Ronda Rousey's babyface character hasn't been convincing and it's likely time for a big change.

If she does win the SmackDown Women's Championship from Flair, then it would be a good decision for her to turn heel going forward. Fans don't seem like they want to cheer Rousey, so why force them? She can grow in confidence more by being hated than loved.

#2. Face turn: Madcap Moss

Madcap Moss hasn't been making Happy Corbin laugh anymore

Madcap Moss is a superstar with a lot of potential, even if many fans don't realize it. While some may find it hard to take him seriously, he has worn many different hats and been in several different roles since his time in NXT.

This is simply another run that he is enjoying, and he has been good with Happy Corbin. Given the way things are playing out between them, they could be set for a break-up soon.

It wouldn't be surprising to see Drew McIntyre end Happy Corbin's supposed 7-month-long undefeated streak. Corbin could blame Moss for the loss and turn on him, leading to a face turn for the latter.

#2. Heel turn: Dominik Mysterio

Dominik Mysterio on RAW

This will be Dominik Mysterio's first WrestleMania appearance. Although he was an active superstar last year, he couldn't get on the WrestleMania 37 card. It was a mixed 2021 for him, and this year, he will be teaming up with his father to face The Miz and Logan Paul in the celebrity tag team match.

It's a great spot to be in, but given the way things have been positioned on the RAW before WrestleMania 38, it's possible that the Mysterios will lose. If that happens, Dominik could finally turn heel by attacking his father, triggering the break-up storyline that has been teased before but was quietly dropped ahead of WrestleMania season.

Is it the right time for the father-son duo to part ways?

#1. Face turn: Seth Rollins

Seth "Freakin" Rollins is going to WrestleMania 38. After failing to jump over several hurdles to get his spot on The Grandest Stage of Them All, Rollins was invited to Vince McMahon's office. There, the WWE Chairman informed him that if he really wanted to be at WrestleMania 38 so badly, all he had to do was ask.

Rollins has been more of a face than a heel recently, and he is expected to battle Cody Rhodes as he will only find out who his opponent is once he is in the ring. But what if it isn't Cody Rhodes? What if Shane McMahon of all people comes out and gets major heat in the process?

It would instantaneously turn Rollins into the biggest babyface on the WWE roster.

#1. Heel turn: Randy Orton

This would potentially be one of the most tragic heel turns in WrestleMania history. RK-Bro has been the best tag team in WWE since they formed, and their momentum is incredible right now.

Randy Orton has admitted that this is the most fun he has had in his career, and he secured his and Riddle's spot at WrestleMania 38 when they regained the RAW Tag Team Titles from The Alpha Academy.

It would be tragic if RK-Bro didn't have their WrestleMania moment -- something they both deserve. The titles should be retained, but in the event that it changes hands, then we could see a big heel turn Randy Orton to kickstart his feud against Riddle.

