WrestleMania 38: 3 things that should happen and 2 things that shouldn’t – Roman Reigns slays 'The Beast Incarnate' Brock Lesnar, former world champion to end lengthy feud? 

We are inching closer to WrestleMania 38, and both nights have promising shows lined up for fans. The biggest superstars in the company will look to make a statement at The Grandest Stage of Them All, and everyone hopes to establish themselves at the top of the roster on the back of impressive performances.

The match card looks compelling, but there are still a few mistakes that WWE needs to avoid making at The Show of Shows. We have seen huge twists and turns in some of the biggest feuds leading up to the premium live event, and the creative team needs to make the most of these storylines.

Here, we look at things that shouldn't happen at WrestleMania and things that should.

#5 Should happen at WrestleMania 38: Roman Reigns becomes undisputed champion

Brock Lesnar has been brilliant as a babyface

WWE has been building up to Roman Reigns' upcoming bout as the "biggest WrestleMania match of all time". The Universal Champion will face WWE Champion Brock Lesnar in a title unification match at WrestleMania38. The feud has seen both the top champions hunt each other across shows, and now we are finally set to see them engage in a huge title unification match.

Reigns has actively escaped any confrontation with Lesnar in the last couple of weeks. The Tribal Chief needs to look equally dominant in his match against The Beast Incarnate. Brock Lesnar can afford to lose the match, but Roman Reigns will thrive if he beasts his long-term nemesis to extend his historic title reign in WWE.

We don't know how long Lesnar will actively compete in the squared circle. On the other hand, Reigns is currently one of the biggest superstars on the roster and the most formidable opponent anyone can face.

He has done a great job at being a heel. It would be great to see him as an undisputed champion in the company. This would also leave room for top superstars from RAW and SmackDown to go through competitive challenges to get a shot at the title.

#4 Shouldn't happen at WrestleMania 38: Becky Lynch retains her title

Bianca Belair has a point to prove

Becky Lynch will put her RAW Women's Championship on the line against Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 38. This is a chance for The EST of WWE to avenge a previously humiliating loss.

She has done incredibly well to emerge as the strongest contender after being sent to the back of the line. Belair should be the one to end Lynch's title reign.

Big Time Becks has been at the top of the roster, and there are very few people who can pose a credible threat to her championship. Bianca Belair is one of those people who needs this victory to establish herself in the same league as Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, Bayley, and Asuka.

Both women are the only two female superstars to have won in a main event of WrestleMania. We hope to see them face each other in a well-balanced bout this Saturday.

#2 Should happen at WrestleMania 38: Drew McIntyre ends his feud with Happy Corbin

Drew McIntyre needs to end this feud

Drew McIntyre will clash with Happy Corbin in a singles match at WrestleMania Saturday. For over four months, The Scottish Warrior has been feuding with Corbin and Madcap Moss.

It would be fair to say that their rivalry has run its course. While McIntyre is a favorite to remerge victorious in this match, it should also mark the end of this rivalry.

WWE made the right decision to build Drew McIntyre from the ground up before putting him in a title picture with Roman Reigns. But the company made a mistake by making his only feud with Happy Corbin.

He is now one of the biggest babyfaces in the company and should eventually be moved to the world title picture.

#2 Shouldn't happen at WrestleMania 38: No surprise returns

Cody Rhodes could make a huge return this weekend

One of the best parts about the show is often the surprise returns. This weekend, things shouldn't be any different. Several reports have suggested that Cody Rhodes will face Seth Rollins this Saturday.

But it was recently stated that Rhodes might pull out of the show. WWE should do everything it can to bring out the former AEW star, who will be welcomed with a deafening pop.

Another surprise could be Bayley's colossal return. The former champion was ruled out of action due to a serious injury. It was reported that she would be ready just in time for WrestleMania.

The Role Model's arrival would undoubtedly help shift the current women's division balance, and viewers would love to see her back in action.

#1 Should happen at WrestleMania 38: Top champions added to the card

Finn Balor deserves better

Surprisingly, this year's WrestleMania will not feature the Intercontinental Champion or the United States Champion. It is shocking to see the company keep two of the most prestigious titles from The Show of Shows, especially when there are multiple bouts featuring celebrities.

A two-night show could have certainly included talented superstars like Finn Balor and Ricochet defending their titles.

Both champions competed on SmackDown's final show before WrestleMania. Ricochet defended his title in a two-on-one match against Los Lotharios, while Balor competed in Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, where he was the last person to be eliminated.

Yes, they both don't have title challengers on the show, but WWE could easily book them in a match. The United States Champion vs. Intercontinental Champion, fighting for supremacy won't be a bad addition.

Moreover, this would allow Damian Priest to return at the end and attack Balor to extend his feud with The Prince. In the end, Balor and Ricochet deserved to be a part of the show.

