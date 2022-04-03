4 biggest questions from WWE WrestleMania 38 Night One

WrestleMania 38 kicked off on Saturday night, hours after NXT Stand & Deliver. The first night of the event hosted some of the biggest matches of the two-night event.

Seth Rollins faced the returning Cody Rhodes. Rhodes defeated Rollins after a series of finishers to mark his return to WWE. How long will Cody stick around this time, and will he soon aim for the top title?

Bianca Belair avenged her quick loss to Becky Lynch at SummerSlam 2021. The EST connected the KOD to take home the RAW Women's title at WrestleMania 38. Who'll emerge as her first challenger ahead of the next premium live event?

Drew McIntyre ran through Happy Corbin after kicking out of The End of Days. The Scottish Psychopath could be next in line for a world championship shot.

Kevin Owens also got a dream match against Stone Cold Steve Austin on The Grandest Stage of Them All. Will a win over The Prizefighter inspire The Rattlesnake to make a return to the ring for a short run?

WrestleMania left fans asking some important questions at the night's end. Check out the four biggest questions from the first night of WrestleMania 38:

#4. Is Cody Rhodes going to enter the world championship picture soon?

Cody Rhodes made a massive return to WWE at WrestleMania 38. The American Nightmare challenged Seth Rollins to a match at the event.

Rollins tried everything to put down the former AEW star. Cody kicked out of the Pedigree and continued to fight. He hit a flurry of moves and finishers to pick up the win over The Visionary.

It was a notable victory for the returning star at WrestleMania 38. Cody left WWE several years ago on a bad note. Will the win help him reach the top title picture soon? Has The American Nightmare laid down clear terms for his return?

It was interesting to see Cody defeat Rollins at The Show of Shows. Considering how big Rollins is in WWE, Vince McMahon must have plans for Cody. That seems the only logical reason for him to defeat the former WWE Champion.

Will he challenge the winner between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns after WrestleMania?

#3. How long will The Usos' SmackDown Tag Team Championship reign continue?

The Usos retained their titles at WrestleMania 38

The Usos walked into WrestleMania with the SmackDown Tag Team titles around their waist. The brothers took on Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick Boogs for the titles.

Boogs had all the momentum coming into the match. It looked like the creative team was ready to hand him his first title along with Nakamura.

However, the match didn't end as expected, and Jimmy & Jey Uso retained their championships. They'll now extend their record-breaking reign with the titles.

Why did The Usos defeat Boogs & Nakamura to retain their titles? Is WWE only keeping the championships around their waists to support Roman Reigns' excellent run?

Jimmy & Jey have had a good reign with the titles. However, it hasn't been the best of runs. Instead, the creative team could have allowed the titles to change hands at WrestleMania 38. The Artist and Boogs looked ready to take over the SmackDown tag team division at The Show of Shows.

It'll be interesting to see who breaks The Usos' 250+ days reign. Is WWE simply setting up Roman Reigns' monumental victory on the second night of WrestleMania 38 to prove that The Bloodline is the real deal?

#2. Will Logan Paul stick around for long after WWE WrestleMania 38?

Logan Paul made his WWE debut and teamed up with The Miz to take on Rey & Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania 38. The heels did well to build this rivalry and give the father-son duo a tough time.

Many members of the WWE Universe wanted to see Rey & Dominik win at 'Mania. Instead, The Miz & Paul used some heelish tactics to defeat the father-son duo. It was an interesting way to end the match and give Miz & Logan Paul a huge win on The Grandest Stage.

The Miz attacked Paul after the match and laid him out with a Skull Crushing Finale. It was an unexpected spot that may lead to something bigger. Will Paul stick around in WWE for a match against The A-Lister? Did the creative team plant the seeds for Logan Paul's first solo match?

It looks like the two men could go at it at WrestleMania Backlash. After playing a villainous character on TV, Paul could emerge as a babyface opposite Miz.

#1. Was it the right call to allow Charlotte Flair to pin Ronda Rousey at WWE WrestleMania 38?

Charlotte Flair defeated Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 38.

SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair went head-to-head against Women's Rumble 2022 winner Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 38. The two were expected to put on a great match.

Both women kept trying to get each other to tap out during the bout. Ronda managed to get Flair to tap out, but the referee was down and out at the time.

The distraction allowed The Queen to plant Rousey with a big boot and pin her to retain the SmackDown Women's Championship. It was one of the most surprising results of the night.

Flair has already broken Asuka's winning streak in the past and cut short Rhea Ripley's NXT Women's Championship run. WWE allowed her to break another streak at WrestleMania 38 and pin Rousey to retain her title.

Was it the right call to allow Flair to pin The Baddest Woman on the Planet after planting her with the big boot? Would it have been better to have an even more controversial ending to protect Rousey?

The former RAW Women's Champion will likely return for Flair soon after The Show of Shows. However, the creative team could've done much better to protect Rousey.

Edited by Abhinav Singh

