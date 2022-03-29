WrestleMania 38 - 5 possible moments that could steal the show - Epic return, surprise confrontation, and more

WrestleMania 38 is almost upon us, with multiple blockbuster bouts planned for the two-night event.

The WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and Universal Champion Roman Reigns will battle in a Winner Take All match to crown a new unified champion.

Women's Elimination Chamber match-winner Bianca Belair will challenge Becky Lynch for the RAW Women's Championship. Meanwhile, women's Royal Rumble winner Ronda Rousey will take on the SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair.

Celebrities such as Logan Paul and Johnny Knoxville are also set to compete in tag team and singles matches, respectively.

As it's the biggest event on the calendar for WWE, fans can expect multiple twists and surprises. Here are five possible moments that could steal the show at WrestleMania 38.

#5. Bianca Belair shines at WrestleMania 38

Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch have been feuding with each other for a long time.

At SummerSlam 2021, the EST was defeated by the returning Lynch for the SmackDown Women's Championship. She hasn't had the chance to face Big Time Becks in a singles match since.

She finally won the women's Elimination Chamber match, earning the right to face her rival for the RAW Women's Championship on the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Looking at the current booking, it doesn't seem like Bianca Belair will lose her momentum anytime soon. She is the perfect challenger to defeat Becky Lynch for the coveted title, and if that does happen, it might just steal the show at WrestleMania Saturday.

#4. Edge confronts The Undertaker

The Rated R Superstar might cross all limits at WrestleMania 38

Edge's character has undergone a surprising change as he has now turned into a vicious heel. He is set to battle AJ Styles at this year's Show of Shows.

Fans might know that The Phenomenal One was The Undertaker's last opponent ever, and both stars have immeasurable respect for each other. The Ultimate Opportunist, being one of the most dedicated stars currently in the company, could confront or even attack The Phenom to infuriate his rival.

The Hall of Famer said he feels in control of everything that happens in the industry, and his attack on the legend will prove the same. It may seem far-fetched, but AJ Styles defending the honor of The Deadman will surely create a moment to be remembered for years to come.

#3. The KO Show turns into a full-on singles match

As of writing, Kevin Owens and Stone Cold Steve Austin are set to cross paths on the KO Show at WrestleMania.

The Texas Rattlesnake hasn't made an appearance to build the feud but is reportedly in good shape to wrestle a match at the Showcase of The Immortals.

Looking at the promos and segments the stars have cut against each other, it feels like a Stunner vs. Stunner dream match might be in the works.

Stone Cold Steve Austin coming out of retirement after 19 years to take on the successor of his finishing move, will surely create a memorable moment for the fans.

#2. Cody Rhodes makes a comeback to WWE at the Show of Shows

Could we see Cody Rhodes finally return to WWE?

According to reports, former AEW Superstar Cody Rhodes has signed with WWE. However, he is due to make an appearance in the company.

On this week's episode of RAW, fans saw Vince McMahon assure Seth 'Freakin' Rollins of a match at WrestleMania. He hasn't confirmed his opponent yet, and it might as well be Cody Rhodes.

Seth Rollins is one of the most important assets in the company and always makes sure to produce exceptional matches. The Visionary battling The American Nightmare Cody on The Grandest Stage of Them All will definitely be a headline for the company.

#1. Paul Heyman turns on Roman Reigns

Where does Paul Heyman's loyalty truly lie?

The fierce rivalry between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns has witnessed a lot of twists and turns. The Tribal Chief's special counsel Paul Heyman was once an advocate for The Beast Incarnate.

Throughout the rivalry, fans have seen the confused side of The Counsel. He isn't completely sure if he should support Reigns or Lesnar for the benefit of his career.

In what has been dubbed the 'Biggest Match in WrestleMania History' by the company, fans might witness the biggest twist in the story yet as Heyman could betray The Head of The Table to confirm he was with Brock Lesnar all along.

This would eventually lead to The Beast Incarnate becoming the only superstar in history to win the Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber, and the undisputed WWE Championship in the same year.

This twist in the rivalry will surely receive a huge pop and will steal the show at WrestleMania 38.

Who do you think will come out of WrestleMania as the winner of the Winner Take All match? Let us know in the comments below.

Edited by Debottam Saha

LIVE POLL Q. Who will become the new unified world champion at WrestleMania 38? Roman Reigns Brock Lesnar 94 votes so far