WrestleMania 39: Night One- 5 biggest questions after the show

WrestleMania 39: Night One is in the history books! The WWE Universe is buzzing following a memorable evening of incredible storytelling, bone-chilling surprises, and premium in-ring action. If tonight was any indication, Night Two would also be a must-see.

While Mania is expected to mark the culmination of year-long narratives and personal feuds, it also raises questions and opens the doors for future opportunities.

On that note, let's delve deep into five of the biggest questions after WrestleMania Night One.

#5. Did WWE tease Austin Theory vs. John Cena II?

WrestleMania 39: Night One started with a massive upset as Austin Theory, ruthlessly buried on the mic weeks ago, defeated John Cena to retain the US Championship. He bagged the most significant victory of his young career.

The history books will list Theory as the eventual winner of the encounter. However, fans will long remember the dubious and underhanded tactics he employed to score the win. "The Now" tapped out to Cena's STF, but the referee was knocked down.

Frustration and hesitation prompted the 25-year-old champion to use a low blow before hitting the A-Town Down to secure the win. Usually, such finishes are used to set the stage for a bigger clash in the foreseeable future. Hence, it is quite possible that WWE sowed the seeds for Theory vs. Cena II at The Show of Shows.

As for the potential location, only SummerSlam seems fitting for a prospective rematch. However, we may be getting ahead of ourselves as there is no clear indication of Cena's immediate future.

#4. Why isn't WWE pushing Chad Gable?

Wrestling Pics & Clips @WrestleClips CHAD GABLE JUST DID A ROLLING GERMAN SUPLEX TO BRAUN STROWMAN.



THIS MAN IS INCREDIBLE. CHAD GABLE JUST DID A ROLLING GERMAN SUPLEX TO BRAUN STROWMAN.THIS MAN IS INCREDIBLE. https://t.co/2vtO9MrLkp

Chad Gable makes a compelling case for the most underrated Superstar on the RAW roster. Gable has all the tools to succeed on the top division of WWE. He possesses charisma and tremendous prowess, yet he continues to job out to others.

WrestleMania 39: Night One featured the Men's Showcase match featuring four of the Tag Team Division's top tandems. The Street Profits won the bout, but Gable was undoubtedly the star of the encounter, and the former Olympian still has fans talking.

The match's highlight was Gable's rolling German Suplex on Braun Strowman, the heaviest competitor in the ring. The Master of The Alpha Academy did it effortlessly, but his endearing performance couldn't earn his team the victory.

Considering the performances he displays in the limited opportunities he receives, Gable deserves a singles push in the main event scene. Yet WWE doesn't seem keen on making that happen.

#3. Was WrestleMania 39: Night One the end of The Usos?

This image will haunt The Usos forever

The main event of WrestleMania 39: Night One featured a stellar in-ring contest with cinema-like storytelling. The Usos, entering with a record-setting 600-plus day reign as Tag Team Champions, collided with the perpetual under-dog duo of Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

After three Helluva kicks to his former brethren, Jey Uso, Zayn pinned The Right-Hand Man to win the Undisputed Tag Team Championships. The evening ended on a high for the two Canadian best friends, but The Usos saw better days.

Jimmy and Jey relied on the championships for almost two years to remain relevant. With those titles gone, they will struggle to keep fans engaged. Furthermore, the gold was essential to the supremacy of The Bloodline. How will Roman Reigns react to his cousins' failure to win big at WrestleMania 39?

Furthermore, amid potential dissent between The Bloodline a month ago, many fans called for Jey Uso to break out as a singles superstar and take down his family. With the titles out of the picture, that could become a reality.

#2. How will the landscape of SmackDown change with Rhea Ripley at the top of the women's division?

What does Rhea Ripley have in store for us?

SoFi Stadium played host to what is being called the greatest WrestleMania women's match of all time. Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley may have assumed the status of The Undertaker vs. Shawn Michaels (at WrestleMania 25) for the women's division.

The Queen and Mami tore the house down in a slugfest for the ages at WrestleMania 39. Their contrasting styles, i.e., Ripley's sheer power and Flair's technical prowess, created an exciting dynamic. There were many near-falls as the champion was ever-resilient, and each competitor landed their signature moves.

However, Ripley scored the victory with a massive Super Rip-Tide to win the SmackDown Women's Championship. Fans loved her, but the same cannot be said for the roster.

As one of the most menacing and vile women in sports entertainment, one wonders what the Eradicator has in store for the entire division on SmackDown. She is capable of inflicting permanent damage. Thus, everyone should watch out.

#1. How will Logan Paul rebound following an embarrassing loss on his birthday?

Logan Paul would want to forget WrestleMania 39

Seth "Freakin" Rollins finally got his hands on Logan Paul as the two rivals met inside the ring at WrestleMania 39. Surprisingly, Paul was the aggressor for most of the clash, but Rollins rebounded with a Herculean effort to turn the tables and win the match.

It was a night Paul would want to forget. He knocked Rollins out with his titanium-reinforced knuckles, but it didn't keep The Visionary down for the three-count. However, the most embarrassing bit was when he accidentally Frog-Splashed KSI, a fellow YouTuber and close friend, through an announce table.

The Maverick turned 28 today, but his birthday bash was ruined by a fiery Seth "Freakin" Rollins. Paul needs to rebuild himself and recover from this loss. Will he go on a hiatus or immediately kick-start his rehabilitation program?

