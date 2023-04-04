WrestleMania 39: Night Two- 5 of the biggest questions after the show

Wow! WrestleMania 39 was nothing short of a spectacle. Triple H and his creative team deserve all the credit in the world for producing one of the most memorable premium live events in recent memory.

Our central focus in this listicle will be on the second night. From a five-star IC Title Triple Threat showdown to some massive surprises at the end of the extravaganza, WrestleMania 39: Night Two was newsworthy.

Let's take a look at 5 of the biggest questions emerging from WrestleMania 39: Night Two.

#5 Why did WWE not book Bobby Lashley for the show?

Beginning the list with one of the few lows on the show, The All Mighty Bobby Lashley was unfortunately not booked for a match at the Grandest Stage, a massive disappointment for a star of his caliber. Celebrities like Snoop Dog and Pat McAfee received an opportunity to wrestle under the bright lights of Mania, but this privilege was denied to Lashley.

What was more was that Lashley's segment seemed unnecessary and meaningless. He won the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal on SmackDown. Thus, he had no point celebrating the victory two days later at The Show of Shows.

WWE could have easily worked him into the card. KSI challenged him to a match yesterday, but nothing came of that challenge. LA Knight was also rumored to be an opponent. Lashley was heavily teased and virtually promised something monumental for WrestleMania 39, but nothing happened for Lashley.

#4 What was the original plan of the Shane McMahon- Miz segment?

The rumor mill predicted that Randy Orton, The Rock, and Stone Cold Steve Austin would possibly return at The Grandest Stage of Them All. But ultimately, it was Shane McMahon who returned to the roar of the SoFi Stadium and the dismay of former friend, The Miz. The beauty of the surprise was that few saw it coming, considering the circumstances under which he departed.

However, Shane-O-Mac's night quickly entered a downward spiral. As soon as the match started, he tore his quad, much like his father and brother-in-law. In addition to becoming a victim of the meme culture, the former SmackDown Tag Team Champion was quickly taken out of the camera, and Snoop Dog entered to save the day.

The Hall of Famer landed a People's Elbow and comfortably defeated The Miz. However, everyone knows this wasn't the original plan, as things quickly changed following McMahon's injury scare.

The original plans for the segment will remain a mystery until new information comes to light.

#3 Is Drew McIntyre leaving WWE following his loss at WrestleMania 39?

The Scottish Warrior was unsuccessful.

Days before WrestleMania 39, news broke that Drew McIntyre, one of SmackDown's hottest attractions, had not inked a new contract with WWE. Thus, McIntyre was on the verge of becoming a free agent.

Our fears grew more intense on The Show of Shows. The Scottish Warrior failed to capture the IC Title at Mania. After a total war that earned a standing ovation from everyone in the building, Gunther prevailed over Sheamus and McIntyre to establish himself as one of the greatest champions of the modern era.

It was McIntyre's match to win and finally get his Mania moment in front of a live crowd. However, that never happened. There is no clear indication of his immediate future in WWE, but we hope he signs a new contract.

#2 Why is WWE unwilling to fully commit to Asuka?

After three months of rebuilding Asuka as an unbeatable force, The Empress of Tomorrow lost her all-important championship match to Bianca Belair. Belair was victorious at Mania for the third consecutive year, a sight that has become all too familiar for her. However, simultaneously, the same euphoria eluded Asuka.

Asuka needed more victories than Belair. For years, she played second-fiddle to Ronda Rousey, Charlotte Flair, and Becky Lynch. With these three women occupied elsewhere, it was her time to break through the glass ceiling and become the next major player in the women's division.

However, WWE stuck to the usual route of having the underdog babyface win at WrestleMania 39. In the process, they undid Asuka's entire rehabilitation program, and taking her seriously for some time would not be easy.

#1 Why didn't Cody Rhodes finish his story at WrestleMania 39?

It was Roman Reigns' legacy vs. Cody Rhodes' story. This was The American Nightmare's moment to realize his destiny and become the massive Superstar everyone had pegged him to become. He came close, nanoseconds away from snatching the Unified WWE Universal Championship, but luck wasn't on his side.

Solo Sikoa's Samoan Spike followed by a vicious Spear, dashed Rhodes' dreams. The Tribal Chief celebrated with Paul Heyman and Solo Sikoa, closing out WrestleMania with his head held high. The 2023 Royal Rumble winner was left dejected in the ring, holding back his tears and frustration.

Cody Rhodes may have been the perfect person to dethrone Reigns, yet we never had a happy ending. Instead, WrestleMania ended in a familiar sight.

