WrestleMania 39 predictions: Former WWE champion can help Roman Reigns retain, here's why

As you may know, WrestleMania 39 will witness Cody Rhodes take on Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in what promises to be a mouthwatering contest. However, things may not end too well for The American Nightmare in the match as his dream of winning the WWE Championship could be shattered by Randy Orton.

For those unaware, The Apex Predator is reportedly set to be in Los Angeles over the WrestleMania 39 weekend. Meanwhile, Xero News has reported that the company is planning to have the former WWE Champion return as a heel. Given the recent reports, the possibility of a massive swerve during the main event match can't be ruled out.

Covalent TV @TheCovalentTV PWInsider has confirmed that WWE has Randy Orton scheduled to be in LA during WrestleMania 39 week/weekend. PWInsider has confirmed that WWE has Randy Orton scheduled to be in LA during WrestleMania 39 week/weekend. https://t.co/p2tyQ5DPH6

The creative could have The Viper interfere during the main event match and turn heel on Rhodes. Orton could attack The American Nightmare, costing him the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

This would not only send the WWE Universe into a frenzy but also lay down the foundations for a feud between Orton and Cody. Meanwhile, Roman Reigns could continue his march towards a 1000-day reign.

A Rhodes vs. Orton feud writes itself. The duo were an integral part of Oton's stable Legacy before going on their separate paths. Hence, it would not be wrong to say that the pair have quite a bit of history between them. The company could choose to reignite their rivalry on The Show of Shows by having Orton turn on his former Legacy partner.

Cody Rhodes has vowed to defeat Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39

Ever since winning the Men's Royal Rumble match earlier this year, Cody Rhodes has targeted Roman Reigns in his promos, vowing to dethrone him at The Show of Shows. The American Nightmare has been determined more than ever in his quest to become the new Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39.

Luigi @LuigiWrestling Los pósters de Roman Reigns y Cody Rhodes para WrestleMania. #WWERAW Los pósters de Roman Reigns y Cody Rhodes para WrestleMania. #WWERAW https://t.co/MZowlXMQcZ

His recent work has earned him huge praise from both WWE fans and critics alike. Wrestling veteran Arn Anderson recently shared his thoughts on The American Nightmare's second stint with the company:

"The return of Cody Rhodes has been a blessing for WWE in a time of great difficulty. Contrary to initial expectations, Cody immediately received a huge push and repaid the trust of the management by showing off a series of excellent performances.Rhodes' return to WWE paid off, it must be admitted," said Arn Anderson.

Do you want Randy Orton to return to WWE at WrestleMania 39? Should The Viper cost Cody Rhodes his match against Roman Reigns? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Recommended Video How Cody Rhodes returned to WWE and change pro wrestling forever!

Poll : 0 votes