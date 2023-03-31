WrestleMania 39 predictions: Returning former champion could cost Rhea Ripley title win?

Rhea Ripley chose to go up against former rival Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39 for the SmackDown Women's Championship, a title she has never held. At WrestleMania 37, Ripley went up against Asuka and won her first and only reign as RAW Women's Champion.

Last year, the 26-year old ignited a feud with Beth Phoenix when The Judgment Day targeted Edge with a series of vicious assaults. With no one to stand up to the female star, The Glamazon stepped in. It started on an August edition of RAW, when The Rated R Superstar defeated Damian Priest in a singles match. This did not sit well with The Judgment Day who then pounced on him. The former WWE Women's Champion jumped in and grabbed the steel chair Finn Balor had in hand.

Ripley has always cited Phoenix as a dream opponent and has considered her an inspiration to her wrestling career. The two continued to feud in mixed-tag team matches, wasting no opportunities to take each other down. The Hall of Famer has always been there to back her husband. At Royal Rumble, Ripley attacked Edge only to be met with a spear by The Glamazon.

With Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley's upcoming bout, the wrestling world is divided in their stance, leading to speculation of a potential draw or witnessing an interruption by Beth Phoenix. This could pave the way for a blockbuster singles match between the two, making Backlash the perfect end to their rivalry.

Flair won the 2020 Royal Rumble and proceeded to challenge then-NXT Champion Rhea Ripley for the title at WrestleMania 36. As the Australian star picked up a prominent fan base on the main roster, the two collided again at multiple events in the past couple of years.

Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio went on a 'wrecking spree' ahead of WrestleMania 39

Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio's on-screen relationship garnered mixed reactions from fans. Both have come to the other's aid when going up against their opponents.

The young Mysterio is set to face his father Rey Mysterio in a first-ever singles match. Their relationship turned sour at Clash at the Castle last year when the 25-year old turned on Edge following their tag team match against Damian Priest and Finn Balor. Ever since the Master of 619 was announced to inducted into this year's Hall of Fame, Dominik has wasted no opportunity to showcase disrespect.

Recently, the two Judgment Day members were spotted at the WrestleMania Superstore destroying all Rey Mysterio and Charlotte Flair merchandise and posters.

Ripley's association with The Judgment Day and impressive display of strength has enabled her to become one of the most sought-after stars in the industry.

