WrestleMania 39 predictions: What's next for Ronda Rousey in WWE? A major feat yet to be achieved

WWE WrestleMania 39 will mark the fourth 'Mania event for Ronda Rousey. Since her debut on the 2018 edition of the premium live event, The Rowdy One has run roughshod on the company's roster. The three-time women's champion has seemingly overcome every challenge but has yet to accomplish a major feat in her decorated wrestling career.

Rousey recently ditched her solo act to explore the tag team division. The former SmackDown Women's Champion is seemingly done feuding with Charlotte Flair, so she is searching for new challenges. Shayna Baszler is accompanying her, and the destructive duo stands undefeated this year. The real-life friends will now compete in the WrestleMania 39 Showcase Women's Fatal-Four Way Tag Team Match.

In this WrestleMania 39 prediction, we will foresee Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler's future as a tandem. WWE clearly has big plans for the duo, as they were included in the 'Mania showcase bout despite not competing in a qualifier. They are most likely to win the multi-woman contest and force the audience to acknowledge them while gaining the attention of reigning Women's Tag Team Champions Lita and Becky Lynch.

Rousey has never captured the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. If the opportunity presents itself, The Baddest Woman on the Planet is unlikely to miss out.

But first, Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler must outclass the teams of Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez, Natalya & Shotzi, and Chelsea Green & Sonya Deville. The Rowdy One may target Morgan initially due to their history as rivals. It is also possible that Green or Deville will be pinned or submitted first. The loss will strengthen their WWE characters, seemingly motivated by frustration.

WWE WrestleMania 39: Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey's story remains unresolved

Lita and Becky Lynch are the top babyface duo on RAW, meaning Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler could be ideal challengers for the champions after WrestleMania 39. Moreover, Rousey has a score to settle with Lynch after the latter's victory in a 'Winner Takes All' Match at WrestleMania 35.

In the bout, Lynch scored a pinfall despite Rousey's shoulders seemingly not touching the mat. The crowd popped for The Man, who left with both women's championships, defying the odds.

Ronda Rousey's undefeated streak ended with her WrestleMania 35 loss, as did her 231-day championship reign.

Mystery // Enigmatic 🌏 @john_tobi007



WrestleMania 35 would see the first ever women's WrestleMania main event take place on the show, with UFC legend Ronda Rousey, Charlotte Flair, and Becky Lynch all headlining the Showcase of the Immortals. 7. The First-Ever Women’s WrestleMania Main Event - WrestleMania 35WrestleMania 35 would see the first ever women's WrestleMania main event take place on the show, with UFC legend Ronda Rousey, Charlotte Flair, and Becky Lynch all headlining the Showcase of the Immortals. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… 7. The First-Ever Women’s WrestleMania Main Event - WrestleMania 35WrestleMania 35 would see the first ever women's WrestleMania main event take place on the show, with UFC legend Ronda Rousey, Charlotte Flair, and Becky Lynch all headlining the Showcase of the Immortals. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/7uHajouLew

It would be great to see the former arch-rivals come face-to-face after being segregated into different brands. On the other hand, Trish Stratus could pose a problem for Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey if she stays on RAW after WrestleMania 39. The heels may need to call for some reinforcements to even the odds.

Who do you think will win the Women's Fatal Four-Way Tag Team Match? Give your WrestleMania 39 predictions below.

Recommended Video How Cody Rhodes returned to WWE and change pro wrestling forever!

Poll : 0 votes