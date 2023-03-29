WrestleMania 39 predictions: Is Logan Paul leaving WWE? Here's what could go down in LA

Logan Paul will be fighting in his fifth premium live event match at WrestleMania 39. Despite his rookie status, the 27-year-old has shown outstanding athleticism and has stepped up against top stars such as Roman Reigns and Rey Mysterio. His next opponent is yet another multi-time World Champion.

Paul shockingly eliminated Seth Rollins from the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble Match, teasing a match in the process. Their feud picked pace when the latter blatantly stated to the WWE Universe that Logan didn’t belong in the wrestling business. Therefore, the celebrity star ambushed Rollins at the Elimination Chamber and set up a match for ‘Mania.

Logan Paul has dominated Seth Rollins in the rivalry. However, we will analyze the other outcome in this WrestleMania 39 prediction. The Visionary is a much more logical winner because Paul’s WWE contract will be up after the Show of Shows. The likely scenario will see Rollins defeating The Maverick, following which the latter could leave WWE.

Paul signed a contract with WWE in June last year after winning his tag team WrestleMania match against The Mysterios. The pro-wrestling juggernaut seems to have gone with the good ol’ five-event contract. It remains to be seen whether Logan will resume his wrestling run or put on his boxing gloves again. With the ‘oomph’ factor and mass-reach that the YouTuber brings to the table, it won’t be a surprise if WWE gives him a lucrative offer after WrestleMania 39.

Who could Logan Paul fight after WWE WrestleMania 39?

Since Logan Paul’s re-signing with WWE is highly likely, the resilient high-flyer could be pitted in some solid programs. He reportedly wanted to fight John Cena but didn’t get his wish. Triple H may work out something in the future to spark a feud between the two.

Both Paul and Cena are currently scheduled to fight at Night One of WrestleMania 39. Mr. Hustle, Loyalty, and Respect will fight Austin Theory for the United States Championship. Could Logan Paul emerge as a challenger for the U.S. Title after Cena wins at ‘Mania? It would be interesting.

The Maverick also hasn’t ruled out teaming up with Jake Paul in the future. His brother was first seen in WWE at the Crown Jewel event last year, fending off The Usos. It would be intriguing to see the Paul brothers working together in the biggest pro wrestling company in the world after WrestleMania 39.

Was Bo Dallas better than Bray Wyatt? A WWE Hall of Famer said so here

Poll : 0 votes