WrestleMania 41 match to be canceled due to serious injury to major star on WWE SmackDown? Exploring the possibility 

WWE's biggest show of the year, WrestleMania, is on the horizon, and fans' excitement is at its peak. The company has stacked the card with some incredible matches from both RAW and SmackDown. However, Triple H may be forced to cancel a major match due to a shocking turn of events that could unfold on the blue brand this week.

Ad

While it was recently made official, Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest may not happen at The Show of Shows. The two superstars will be under the same roof on the upcoming episode of SmackDown in Seattle, Washington. There is a high chance that McIntyre could be looking for revenge after The Punisher slammed him on a car's windshield a few weeks ago.

The Scottish Warrior could unleash a merciless attack on Priest tonight. Things could take an ugly turn as the former WWE Champion could completely snap. Drew McIntyre might continue his assault on Damian Priest, leaving the latter unconscious. Later on in the show, Nick Aldis could reveal that The Punisher has suffered a potential injury and would be unable to compete.

Ad

Trending

As a result, the SmackDown General Manager may have no choice but to cancel the WrestleMania 41 match between McIntyre and Priest. Just when The Scottish Warrior would be fuming with rage after this potential announcement, Randy Orton could confront him on SmackDown. While the possibility is intriguing, the angle is entirely speculative.

Sting in WWE once again? More details HERE

Expand Tweet

Ad

It will be interesting to see what happens on the show tonight as Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest confront each other ahead of their WrestleMania 41 match.

Drew McIntyre's feud with Damian Priest to continue after WrestleMania 41?

The rivalry between Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest has reached a whole new level on SmackDown. The Scottish Warrior believes that Priest has robbed him of every big opportunity in the past, while the latter feels that McIntyre keeps whining and complaining every time rather than introspecting.

Ad

Although they are currently set to lock horns in a match at The Show of Shows, their feud may continue even after WrestleMania 41. This is a rivalry that has become far too personal. Even if Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest battle each other in Las Vegas, a single match may not do justice to this feud.

Therefore, WWE could potentially stretch this, adding new layers to it following WrestleMania. It could lead to a series of matches with some compelling stipulations in it. Both superstars could remain involved with each other on SmackDown for a while before moving into the world title picture.

Ad

Expand Tweet

It will be quite interesting to see how this storyline shapes up in the coming weeks. Only time will tell if WWE is planning a trilogy of matches between the two stars or if it is set to culminate in a single match.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subhasish Deb Subhasish Deb is a writer for the WWE column at Sportskeeda, India's leading sports and esports platform. With three years of experience in sports journalism, he has been writing compelling stories and analyses, covering day-to-day aspects. His writing style is distinctive for its use of rhetorical devices, which allows him to elevate wrestling journalism beyond mere reporting.



Deb has been an avid WWE & Cricket fan since childhood and believes the blend of his love for sports and knowledge of writing led him to become a sports writer. Given his love and passion for this industry, he has worked for several top firms both as a seasoned writer and as an editor.



Apart from penning engaging articles, Deb has also done scriptwriting for a few local short films and has directed and produced one of them. When the spotlight dims, he loves to escape into the world of Web Series and Anime, indulging in the magic of storytelling. Know More