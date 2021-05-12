WrestleMania Backlash: 2 heel turns and 3 face turns that could happen

WWE is all set to present its first post-WrestleMania pay-per-view this Sunday as WrestleMania Backlash will air live on May 16, 2021. As the name suggests, a number of matches on the show are direct fallouts from WrestleMania 37 with some changes or additions.

As of the writing of this article, a total of six matches have been announced for WrestleMania Backlash including five title bouts. Fans can expect WWE to add at least one more match to the card on the SmackDown before the show. To spice things up for the post-WrestleMania period, the company could be planning multiple character twists at WrestleMania Backlash.

Let's take a look at two WWE Superstars who could turn heel and three others who could turn face at WrestleMania Backlash this Sunday. Be sure to comment down and let us know which of these scenarios would you like to see go down.

#5 Sonya Deville turns heel and helps Charlotte Flair win the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania Backlash

WrestleMania Backlash will feature RAW Women's Champion Rhea Ripley defending her title against Charlotte Flair and Asuka in a triple threat match. There's so much history between these three women and it's tough to call anyone a clear favorite heading into their match this Sunday.

A few weeks ago, Flair was suspended indefinitely from RAW and fined for attacking the referees. However, the very next week, Sonya Deville appeared on RAW and lifted her suspension. There have been clear signs of a possible alliance between the two and that could start at WrestleMania Backlash with Deville turning heel properly and helping The Queen win the RAW Women's Championship.

Sonya Deville last wrestled at WWE SummerSlam 2020 and then went on a long hiatus. While it has been months now since Deville returned and became this new on-screen authority figure, WWE would surely be planning an in-ring return for her as well. An alliance with Charlotte Flair could be the start of that.

