WrestleMania Backlash: 2 WWE titles that can change hands and 3 that won’t – Roman Reigns takes a big risk, 14-time champion set to make history? 

After a solid episode of SmackDown, we are all set for WrestleMania Backlash. As of this writing, WWE has confirmed five title matches for the pay-per-view. The four titles that won’t feature on the show include the Intercontinental Championship, the United States Championship, the RAW Tag Team Championship, and the WWE Women’s tag team titles. Every other piece of gold will have top superstars going after each other’s throats on Sunday night.

In this article, we will predict the fate of five titles that will be on the line at WrestleMania Backlash.

#1 Won’t change hands at WrestleMania Backlash: Universal Championship

Roman Reigns will most likely retain his title at WrestleMania Backlash

Roman Reigns will put his Universal Championship on the line against Cesaro at WrestleMania Backlash. The Tribal Chief has established himself as one of the best heels in WWE with the help of a dominant title reign. Although Cesaro’s recent push has made him look like a credible threat to Reigns’ title reign, he is expected to retain his championship at the pay-per-view.

The build-up to this Universal Championship match between Reigns and The Swiss Cyborg has been brilliant, but it doesn’t guarantee a title change. Reigns has not shied away from relying on external factors to win high-stakes matches, be it a helpful hand from Paul Heyman or a game-changing interference from Jey Uso. He will look to employ the same tricks to beat Cesaro at WrestleMania Backlash.

Reigns also has to look out for Jimmy Uso, who recently returned on SmackDown and refused to acknowledge the Universal Champion as the ‘Head of the Table’. He even predicted that Cesaro has a good chance of ending Reigns’ title reign. This, of course, didn’t sit well with The Tribal Chief, who wants Jimmy to pay his dues for being disrespectful. Unfortunately, that can hinder Reigns’ plans for WrestleMania Backlash.

On the last episode of SmackDown, Reigns remained a bystander while Cesaro brutalized Jey Uso inside the ring. Jimmy Uso could use this argument to expose Reigns as a selfish leader and stop his brother from helping him at WrestleMania Backlash. A possible distraction still won’t be enough for Reigns to lose his title at the pay-per-view.

It is worth noting that he recently picked up a clean victory over Daniel Bryan in a title match. He can do the same to defeat Cesaro at WrestleMania Backlash before turning his attention towards Jimmy Uso. While this result won’t be too bad, the creative should avoid booking Cesaro in a weak light. Instead, they should use this match to permanently establish The Swiss Cyborg as a big threat to the most coveted prizes in WWE.

