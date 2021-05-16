WrestleMania Backlash 2021: Matches, Card, Predictions, Date, Start Time, Location, Tickets, When and Where to Watch, & More

WrestleMania Backlash is only a few hours away. As WWE's first pay-per-view since its largest annual event, WrestleMania Backlash will look to set up the trend for storylines heading into the rest of the year. The event features a packed card with several titles on the line, with the possibility of some wrestlers also returning.

The show will be broadcast live around the world with the WWE Championship, Universal title, RAW and SmackDown Women's titles, and the SmackDown Tag Team Championships all on the line.

This article will include all matches currently scheduled for the event, as well as when and where fans can watch them.

Where is WrestleMania Backlash 2021 being held?

WWE will broadcast its WrestleMania Backlash event live from the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida.

When is WrestleMania Backlash 2021 being held?

WrestleMania Backlash will take place on May 16, 2021, in the Eastern Timezone. The date may differ according to where fans are in the world.

When does WrestleMania Backlash 2021 start?

WWE's WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view starts at 7 PM EST on May 16, 2021. Across the world, the start time may differ. The WrestleMania Backlash Kick-Off Show will start an hour earlier.

WrestleMania Backlash 2021 Predictions and Card

There are currently six matches announced for the event, but more bouts may be added closer to the start of the event.

WWE Championship Match: Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Braun Strowman

At WrestleMania Backlash, Bobby Lashley will defend his WWE Championship against two very tough competitors. Braun Strowman and Drew McIntyre are both more than capable of wrestling with the toughest out there. MVP's presence at ringside may prove critical once again, as it did in Lashley's win at WrestleMania.

Prediction: Bobby Lashley

RAW Women's Championship Match: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka

Asuka will try to reclaim her RAW Women's title at WrestleMania Backlash, but she will have her work cut out for her. Not only is Rhea Ripley in tremendous form, but she will also be facing Charlotte Flair. All three women in the match are going to be doing their best. Additionally, with Alexa Bliss possibly having some intentions with one of the women involved, there are a lot of unpredictable elements in the match.

Prediction: Rhea Ripley

WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cesaro

Roman Reigns has been indomitable since returning to WWE last year at SummerSlam. However, at WrestleMania Backlash, Cesaro may have Reigns' number. So far, heading into the pay-per-view, Cesaro has demolished Reigns at every opportunity.

It could finally be time for a new champion to be crowned on SmackDown.

Prediction: Cesaro

SmackDown Women's Championship Match: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Bayley

Since becoming the SmackDown Women's Champion, Bianca Belair has only made her dominance on the roster clearer with every passing day. She faces Bayley, one of the best women's competitors in WWE, at WrestleMania Backlash.

At the event, Belair is still likely to retain her title and show off how she got to the top of WWE's mountain.

Prediction: Bianca Belair

SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match: The Dirty Dawgs (c) vs. Rey and Dominik Mysterio

Tomorrow night at #WrestlemaniaBacklash @HEELZiggler and I walk in #TagTeamChampions and walk out #TagTeamChampions ....We are going to end this Father/Son championship fantasy ... and do it #DirtyDawg style 😏



Look it.... Be it.... steal it.... cash it ..... Repeat#DirtyDawgs pic.twitter.com/R0ZLulVyLX — Robert Roode (@RealRobertRoode) May 16, 2021

Dominik and Rey Mysterio have proven that a father and son duo can be an effective tag team. Now it's on them to defeat The Dirty Dawgs, and prove that such a team can also be tag team champions. The two superstars may be about to make history as the first-ever father-son tag team titleholders.

Predictions: Rey and Dominik Mysterio

Lumberjack Match: Damian Priest vs. The Miz w/ John Morrison

Tomorrow night, with nowhere to run, The Miz gets dealt with once and for all when I Hit The Lights on this rivalry! #WMBacklash #LiveForever 🏹 pic.twitter.com/oNEBJkFeLU — Damian Priest 🏹 (@ArcherOfInfamy) May 15, 2021

Damian Priest has been stuck in a feud against The Miz and John Morrison since he first made his debut at the Royal Rumble. It may be the perfect chance for him to put the feud behind him in a Lumberjack Match at WrestleMania Backlash. A win here could be all he needs to put The Miz and Morrison behind him once and for all.

Prediction: Damian Priest

How to watch WrestleMania Backlash 2021 in the US and UK?

The WrestleMania Backlash 2021 event can be watched live on the WWE Network on Peacock in the United States. For fans in the United Kingdom, the main show can be seen on BT Sport Box Office for £14.95. For UK fans, it can also be streamed live on the WWE Network.

How, when, and where to watch WrestleMania Backlash 2021 in India?

The WrestleMania Backlash 2021 pay-per-view can be watched live on Sony Ten 1 in English and Sony Ten 3 in Hindi in India. The pay-per-view can also be live-streamed on SonyLIV and the main show will be broadcast from 4:30 AM.