WrestleMania Backlash 2022 - 3 Possible surprises - Roman Reigns finds a new ally, A male superstar interferes in a women's match 

WrestleMania Backlash 2022 is on the horizon and the excitement is mild at best. Saying that it's 'Premium Live Event weekend' will never roll off the tongue as easily as 'pay-per-view weekend', but let's look at the bright side.

Although the matches may not necessarily be exciting, Vince McMahon and his creative team may have planned many surprises for the upcoming show. We shall mention three of them in this article and we invite you to share your thoughts on them below. The comments section is your space, where you can say whatever you want, unfiltered.

Here are three WrestleMania Backlash 2022 swerves that could make the show quite exciting. It could take SmackDown and RAW in a brand new direction following the big event. So, without further ado, let's dive straight into them.

Finally, if you want to play 'booker' and share WrestleMania Backlash 2022 surprises, feel free to do so!

#3 Shinsuke Nakamura joins up with Roman Reigns, helping The Bloodline win

At one point in time, it did seem like Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Roman Reigns was the direction we'd be headed in. A mention of the same was made on this episode of SmackDown as well, with Sami Zayn trying to rat on his former ally and form an alliance with The Bloodline.

What if, instead of Zayn, it is Nakamura that turns heel and aligns himself with the strongest faction in all sports entertainment? The reasoning for it could be simply that it gives him a better position in the roster. And as a member of the said stable, he could go after Ricochet and the Intercontinental Championship.

#2 Drew Gulak costs Charlotte Flair her match against Ronda Rousey

Post match, Charlotte assaults the guest timekeeper Drew Gulak.



This man can't catch a damn break. Charlotte Flair fails to beat the clock against Aliyah so Ronda Rousey wins.Post match, Charlotte assaults the guest timekeeper Drew Gulak.This man can't catch a damn break. #SmackDown Charlotte Flair fails to beat the clock against Aliyah so Ronda Rousey wins.Post match, Charlotte assaults the guest timekeeper Drew Gulak. This man can't catch a damn break. #SmackDown

Drew Gulak has been on the receiving end of punishment from both Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair. But it is safe to say that The Queen's assault was a little more personal, a little more vehement. So when the two women clash at WrestleMania Backlash 2022 this weekend, chances are that he could interfere.

How do you make Rousey win the title without making Flair look weak in the process? Simply put, with an interference-laden match where Gulak finally comes out for vengeance. The man cannot catch a break and frustrated, he picks a side!

#1 Ciampa teams up with Edge at WrestleMania Backlash 2022 and defeats AJ Styles

Roman Reigns SZN 💥 @reigns_era #WWERaw Ciampa is totally interfering in that match between Styles and Edge Ciampa is totally interfering in that match between Styles and Edge 😏 #WWERaw

What we do know is that rumors have been rampant about Ciampa potentially joining Edge's faction. Now that Damian Priest is banned from the ringside area, Edge vs. AJ Styles is not a match where anyone expects interference. Enter Ciampa, who could assault The Phenomenal One and swear his allegiance to his brand new cult leader.

Ciampa on his own may not get over all that well. But if he is aligned with The Rated-R Superstar as a member of his stable, the possibilities are indeed unlimited and truly explosive.

Which of these twists could you see happening at the show?

