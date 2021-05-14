WrestleMania Backlash: 5 biggest WWE rumors you should know - Roman Reigns favorite to win, 9-time champion planning a surprise attack, 2 big returns teased for the show

We are all set for WWE’s upcoming pay-per-view, WrestleMania Backlash. So far, the promotion has confirmed six matches for the show, and five of them will have a title on the line. Apart from interesting matches, there are several backstage rumors and updates that indicate possible surprises that can unfold at the pay-per-view, including big returns and shocking betrayals.

Let's take a look at the top rumors pertaining to WrestleMania Backlash that have dominated WWE headlines over the last few days.

#1 Roman Reigns expected to win the Universal Championship match at WrestleMania Backlash

Roman Reigns is expected to retain his Universal Championship at WrestleMania Backlash

Ahead of WrestleMania Backlash, Roman Reigns defeated Daniel Bryan in the Universal Championship match and barred him from SmackDown. It was seemingly Bryan’s last match on the Blue brand, and his current contract with WWE has expired. Reigns also picked up a clean victory that has been a rare sight in his recent run as a heel.

He then turned his attention towards Cesaro, who was desperately fighting for a title shot. Although The Swiss Cyborg was denied several chances, he finally managed to beat Seth Rollins and earned an opportunity to challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania Backlash. Cesaro’s recent push on WWE SmackDown has been brilliant, and fans are looking forward to this in-ring encounter.

"First off, you won't be talking to me any kind of way like you talk to my brother Jey, and, second of all,, I ain't nobody's b****." - Jimmy @WWEUsos to @WWERomanReigns 👀 #SmackDown @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/839uozyHu2 — WWE (@WWE) May 8, 2021

Backstage reports suggest that Roman Reigns is still the favorite to win the upcoming Universal Championship match and retain his title. While Cesaro has enjoyed a great push, Reigns is rumored to come out on top at WrestleMania Backlash. The reports also indicate an extended rivalry between the two superstars after the pay-per-view.

There is no report on whether Reigns will go back to depending on Jey Uso in order to retain his title. Things have gotten interesting ever since Jimmy Uso returned and refused to live by Reigns’ orders. He also turned out to be the biggest reason why Cesaro won the title opportunity. He could also have an impact during the Universal Championship match at WrestleMania Backlash.

It is expected that Jimmy will end up attacking Roman Reigns to make the beginning of another family feud on SmackDown. This will put Jey in a tough position as he has risen through the ranks while working as Reigns’ right-hand man on SmackDown. Reigns stated that he would first take care of Cesaro at WrestleMania Backlash, and he will then focus on keeping Jimmy Uso in line.

