WrestleMania Backlash: 5 possible finishes to women's triple threat match: Alexa Bliss shows up, new partnership becomes official

WWE's first pay-per-view after WrestleMania 37, WrestleMania Backlash, is on Sunday. So natually, half the card is filled with variations of matches from the Showcase of the Immortals.

One of them involves the RAW Women's Championship. Charlotte Flair is added to the picture alongside Rhea Ripley and Asuka. Ripley won the RAW Women's Title at WrestleMania and faces a huge challenge from the red brand's two top women.

This triple threat match could be great thanks to Charlotte's in-ring chemistry with both Superstars. It isn't predictable either, with many possible outcomes. That's why it could even steal the show at WrestleMania Backlash if given enough time.

Here are five possible finishes for the Rhea Ripley vs. Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair match at WrestleMania Backlash. Who will stand tall with the RAW Women's Championship?

#5 Charlotte Flair dominates at WrestleMania Backlash

WWE has conditioned fans to believe Charlotte Flair has a major chance of winning any match she is in. That's the case at WrestleMania Backlash too. The Queen has picked up victories over both Asuka and Rhea Ripley in the past. She could do the same again, especially since she is currently a heel.

Charlotte defeated Ripley to win the NXT Women's Championship at WrestleMania 36 amidst backlash from fans. It isn't beyond WWE to book the same outcome at WrestleMania Backlash. More realistically, The Queen could pin Asuka.

It's likely that the Empress of Tomorrow may take the fall on Sunday before we transition into a feud between Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair, and The Nightmare could end up chasing the title again.

1 / 5 NEXT