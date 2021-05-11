WrestleMania Backlash: 5 Mistakes WWE shouldn't make at any cost

This coming Sunday, May 16, 2021, WWE is set to present WrestleMania Backlash. Previously known as just Backlash, the addition of WrestleMania to the title has been an interesting move.

WrestleMania Backlash is set to feature a number of rematches from The Show of Shows last month with certain changes and additions. As of the writing of this article, a total of six matches have been announced for the show, including five title matches and one Lumberjack match.

With this being the first post-WrestleMania 37 pay-per-view, WWE would like to start on a positive note and avoid bookings that could hurt them in the long run. With that in mind, let's take a look at five mistakes WWE shouldn't make at WrestleMania Backlash. Be sure to comment down and let us know your thoughts and opinions on the same.

#5 Rhea Ripley loses the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania Backlash

Rhea Ripley won the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 37 last month by defeating Asuka. A little over a month later, she is all set to defend her title against The Empress as well as Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania Backlash this Sunday.

All these three women have a lot of history as all of them have faced each other in singles matches at WrestleMania in the last few years. Without any doubt, when they clash at WrestleMania Backlash, the match has the potential to be an instant classic.

Charlotte Flair returned to RAW after WrestleMania and has made some interesting changes to her character. WWE might be inclined towards putting the RAW Women's title on The Queen again, but that is a mistake that they shouldn't make.

Rhea Ripley is the future of WWE's women's division and she deserves a proper first reign as the RAW Women's Champion. She has been impressive so far and WWE should continue making her look strong. A victory for her over the likes of Asuka and Flair would show that WWE trusts Ripley to be the face of their women's division and that she is not just a makeshift champion.

