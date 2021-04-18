WrestleMania Backlash: Full match-card predictions

WrestleMania 37 is in the history book and WWE has now announced that the next pay-per-view will take place on May 16, 2021, named WrestleMania Backlash. Originally, the show was just known as Backlash, and making it WrestleMania Backlash has probably given away the theme of the show.

Yes, the WrestleMania season isn't over just yet and the upcoming pay-per-view will likely see many of the feuds continue. Fans can expect several rematches from WrestleMania 37 which isn't really a great idea. In any case, WWE would like to continue the moment and deliver a strong show.

Let's take a look at the full match-card predictions for WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2021. Comment down and let us know which of these matches would you like to see at the pay-per-view. Also, feel free to share your own predictions.

Note: The matches are not necessarily in the order in which they could take place at WrestleMania Backlash.

#7 Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania Backlash

Drew Mcintyre will get his rematch against Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania Backlash. Who ya got?#WWE #WrestlingCommunity pic.twitter.com/BcfmB8CQxn — Pro Wrestling Junkies (@PW_Junkies) April 13, 2021

The only confirmed match for WrestleMania Backlash so far is for the WWE Championship, with Bobby Lashley once again defending his title against Drew McIntyre. The two faced off against each other in the opening match of Night One of WrestleMania 37 where many expected McIntyre to become the new WWE Champion. Shockingly, that didn't happen and Lashley retained.

This past week on Monday Night RAW, Drew McIntyre defeated Randy Orton and Braun Strowman to get another opportunity at the WWE title. However, the show closed out with RETRIBUTION members T-BAR and Mace attacking McIntyre, seemingly joining hands with MVP.

It is yet to be confirmed whether these two will now officially be the new members of The Hurt Business. If yes, they could play a massive role in the outcome of the WWE Championship match at WrestleMania Backlash. The way WWE has booked Lashley recently, it's unlikely that he'll lose the WWE Championship now. Maybe a major match at SummerSlam is in the works for him with a certain Beast Incarnate.

Prediction: Bobby Lashley retains the WWE Championship

