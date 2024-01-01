WrestleMania dream match, new stable to form? – 4 possible directions in WWE for Bianca Belair in 2024

There are few WWE stars quite as talented as Bianca Belair. The EST claims to be the fastest, the strongest, the roughest, the toughest, and the best. Based on her success in pro wrestling, much of that appears to be accurate.

Belair has been with the Sports Entertainment Juggernaut dating back to September 2016. Over seven years later, she has been a member of every major brand, including RAW, SmackDown, and NXT. She has also held numerous top titles.

2023 was an interesting year for the EST. She spent the bulk of the time as a champion. Later in the year, however, Bianca took time off from television and has yet to regain the momentum she once had. There is still no title around her waist, which is a rarity since Belair has joined the main roster.

2024 will be an interesting year for the talented performer. Her career could take a number of different paths, all of which could be extremely entertaining. This article will look at four specific directions for the EST in the next calendar year.

Below are four possible directions in WWE for Bianca Belair in 2024.

#4. Bianca Belair could win back the WWE Women's Championship

Expand Tweet

Bianca Belair is no stranger to championship gold. She is a former RAW Women's Champion and a former SmackDown Women's Champion. In 2023, she even briefly held the WWE Women's Championship before IYO SKY cashed in the Money in the Bank briefcase to quickly steal the gold.

That major shocker took place at SummerSlam. In the months since then, IYO has managed to survive altercations with her now-stablemate Asuka and even Charlotte Flair to keep the title around her waist. Still, SKY could be in trouble in 2024.

Bianca will undoubtedly want to win back the WWE Women's Championship. It remains unclear if she'll win the coveted prize any time soon or not, but there's little doubt gold will be around her waist before 2024 comes to a close. She always wins titles, so why would this year be any different?

#3. She could form a proper stable

Expand Tweet

Bianca Belair has had a lot of trouble with the Damage CTRL faction. The stable initially consisted of Bayley, IYO SKY, and Dakota Kai. In recent months, however, Kairi Sane and Asuka have both joined the unpopular WWE crew.

In order to battle Damage CTRL, Bianca has found herself teaming up with the likes of Shotzi, Charlotte Flair, Michin, Zelina Vega, and even Becky Lynch. While these superteams have been successful in WWE, they're always fleeting. The united babyfaces only exist as a group for a short period of time.

2024 could see Bianca do something different. Instead of a temporary alliance, Belair could see the success of factions in the WWE and create her own full-time stable. If on SmackDown, she could recruit Shotzi, Zelina, and Michin to the cause. Alternatively, she could include NXT stars such as Fallon Henley or Gigi Dolin.

#2. Belair could turn heel

Bianca Belair

Fans adore Bianca Belair. The WWE Universe has been behind her ever since she joined the main roster in 2020. Interestingly, despite spending the bulk of her career prior to that as a villain, Bianca gravitated towards being a babyface and has remained as such ever since.

While three and a half years or so may not seem that long, it can be a crazy amount of time in professional wrestling. She was a happy-go-lucky babyface in 2020, at the start of the pandemic. Years later, numerous stars have come and gone, and WWE isn't even run by Vince McMahon anymore.

With time comes change, and that change could also come for Bianca Belair in 2024. A heel turn would freshen her up considerably. This would also allow her to feud with top babyfaces and mid-card stars for the first time or in a brand-new way. Belair vs. Zelina, Michin, Shotzi, The Unholy Union, Tegan Nox, Candice LeRae, and others could be quite fun.

#1. She could battle Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania

Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley is arguably the top female superstar in all of WWE. While Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch could certainly make a similar claim, Ripley has been a focal point in both women's wrestling and storylines for male stars over the past year or so.

The Women's World Champion has also been extremely dominant in the ring. She has picked up victories over the likes of Maxxine Dupri, Lyra Valkyria, Zoey Stark, Raquel Rodriguez, Zelina Vega, and Charlotte Flair, among others. For now, it seems as if nobody can stop her.

That could change in 2024. Bianca could potentially win the Women's Royal Rumble Match. From there, Belair may change brands and jump to RAW. While on RAW, The EST could then challenge Rhea for the coveted prize at WrestleMania. Belair vs. Ripley is a dream match, and there's no better place to do it than the biggest show of the year.

A former WWE star was upset about his release. He shoots from the hip here.