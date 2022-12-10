WrestleMania feud begins, Unlikely challenger steps up - WWE SmackDown: 5 Things that could happen when John Cena returns 

John Cena will make his return to WWE SmackDown on December 30th for the first time since June. When he last appeared, the company came together to appreciate the former World Champion.

Cena teased several return angles that night, perhaps the biggest being a storyline against Austin Theory, who has been dubbed "The Next John Cena."

The former star is one of the best-known faces in the history of the company and several things could happen when he steps back into the ring on WWE SmackDown later this month.

#5. Cena cuts a promo advertises his latest show and leaves WWE SmackDown

It's entirely feasible that John Cena could be appearing on the show because the company knows that they will be in desperate need of ratings.

It's entirely feasible that John Cena could be appearing on the show because the company knows that they will be in desperate need of ratings. The episode of WWE SmackDown falls the day before New Year's Eve, and the week between Christmas and New Year when families are busy together, people are more likely to skip the show.

It's unknown if there are future plans for Cena in WWE, but he could just be there to promote his latest project, which would make his appearance beneficial for both himself and the company.

#4. John Cena calls out Austin Theory

Austin Theory is finally the heel that many fans believe he was meant to be and the current United States Champion has been pushing for a match against Cena for a long time. The former world champion could be returning to WWE SmackDown to call out A Town Down.

The two men could then go on to have a match at WrestleMania if the company builds their feud for several months. Cena could also potentially claim that if Theory still has the United States Championship at The Show of Shows then he will be his challenger.

#3. Cena sets up a WrestleMania 39 match with a powerful promo

Several current WWE Superstars have called out John Cena for a match including Logan Paul, Top Dolla, and Austin Theory. Cena has many options if he is open to wrestling at next year's show and the build to that match could finally begin later this month.

Cena could cut a promo, make it clear that he will be in attendance for WrestleMania 39, and then leave the WWE roster to pick a fight with him. This would then allow Cena to choose his own opponent from all the men who have thrown their hats into the ring.

#2. Cena announces his place in the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble match

Cena is a former Royal Rumble winner and knows exactly what it's like to take part in the 30-man match. Cena could note that he has been watching The Bloodline from home, and that he has a history with Roman Reigns. He could announce his intentions to win the massive battle royal and main event WrestleMania one last time.

When Cena isn't victorious, he could then pick up a feud with another star in the match which could lead to WrestleMania instead. Either way, his Road to WrestleMania will begin on December 30th.

#1. John Cena has a rap battle with Top Dolla

Cena is one of the most famous rappers in WWE history and Top Dolla has a point to prove against the former champion. The Hit Row member has been campaigning for the chance to share the ring on WWE SmackDown with Cena and he could interrupt his return in order to have a rap battle.

This could then lead to one of the two men winning and then either getting ambushed or having a brawl. Either way, it would be a huge rub for Top Dolla to be in the ring with Cena.

