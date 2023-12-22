After having one of the most incredible WWE debut years in 2022, Logan Paul cemented his meteoric rise in 2023, ending the year as a champion. The Maverick followed up an unforgettable Royal Rumble appearance, a magnificent WrestleMania encounter with Seth Rollins, and an impressive SummerSlam win over Ricochet by winning the United States title from Rey Mysterio at this year's Crown Jewel premium live event.

Paul's meteoric rise has made him a dream opponent for a number of huge names in the company, in many fans' eyes. His unique combination of natural heel charisma, athleticism, and mainstream appeal makes him an intriguing prospect for many top stars to face, which is a big reason why his rise has been so quick. Names like Cody Rhodes and Gunther come to mind as compelling future opponents.

However, these five WWE Superstars are imminent dream opponents that many fans are dying to see face Logan Paul in 2024.

#5. A WWE United States championship feud between Logan Paul and LA Knight is high on many fans' wishlist

Ever since Logan Paul and LA Knight crossed paths on the road to Money in the Bank 2023, the WWE Universe has been pleading for them to feud one-on-one. The duo hinted at a future clash by repeatedly focusing on each other in that multi-man match build, and Paul continued to throw barbs at Knight afterward.

Many fans have called for The Megastar to face and potentially dethrone the United States Champion at WrestleMania 40. This feels like it should happen, given that the duo have shown chemistry on the mic and in the ring, and Knight needs a big title win sooner rather than later to continue his impressive 2023 momentum. The US title would also benefit from being held by someone as popular as Knight.

This feud, therefore, seems like a no-brainer for 2024.

#4. AJ Styles and Logan Paul could deliver some magic in 2024 for WWE

Logan Paul is one of the most impressive young superstars in WWE today. Just eight matches into his career, he has managed to hang with the likes of Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Rey Mysterio and more, winning universal praise. He has shown that he can create magic with the very best and most experienced superstars in the company without putting a foot wrong.

As far as skill and experience in the ring go, it doesn't get much better in WWE than AJ Styles. The Phenomenal One has just returned from an injury layoff with a bang, kicking off a potentially cracking feud with LA Knight and physically looking better than ever. Styles is set for a huge 2024 in which he could face the likes of Roman Reigns and Randy Orton, and Logan Paul is also high on that list of dream opponents.

A feud and match between The Maverick and the 2-time WWE Champion could be a highlight of 2024.

#3. Logan Paul vs. John Cena was rumored to be planned for WWE WrestleMania 39

For much of early 2023, it was heavily rumored that Logan Paul was one of the names internally discussed as a potential WrestleMania opponent for John Cena. It was thought that combining Cena's Hollywood exposure with Paul's social media presence would create one of the most talked-about feuds at the Show Of Shows, bringing new eyes to the product.

Ultimately, the company went in a different direction, with The Cenation Leader facing Austin Theory and The Maverick taking on Seth Rollins. The 16-time world champion is a dream opponent for any performer at this point in his career due to his towering legacy and tight schedule. Should he be available for a program in 2024, the United States champion would make a great dance partner.

#2. Brock Lesnar or Gunther would provide an interesting challenge for Logan Paul

Could The Maverick be in for his most physical challenge yet in 2024?

Speaking of legends whose iconic status makes them dream opponents for anyone, enter Brock Lesnar. WWE's resident Beast Incarnate is one of the biggest attractions in the entire industry, and facing him is something of a badge of honor for his opponents. The grueling punishment of being taken to Suplex City is something fans would love to see anyone navigate, especially Logan Paul.

Similarly, Intercontinental Champion Gunther is fast establishing himself as one of the most punishing opponents to ever step into a WWE ring. His match catalog over a historic 560+ day reign has won much acclaim, making him arguably the most respected champion in the company. He, too, would present an exciting challenge for The Maverick, helping the latter show his ability to work a more brutal style.

#1. Bad Bunny is the ultimate dream opponent for Logan Paul in WWE

Who is the greatest celebrity performer in WWE history? Cyndi Lauper? Muhammad Ali? Mike Tyson? Snoop Dogg? Floyd Mayweather? Mr T? There are many arguments to be made depending on the importance to the company, the level of fame, and so on. However, when it comes to in-ring excellence, there's little doubt that Bad Bunny and Logan Paul are near the top of the list, if not at the pinnacle.

With the two men at the height of their physical powers and fame, why not capitalize on what could be the greatest celebrity feud in the company's history? The duo has proven that they can perform on the grandest stages, and many fans want to see them trusted to create magic with each other. 2024 might just be the year that dream turns into reality.

Better yet, put them in a triple threat match with Pat McAfee! Book it, Triple H!