01 Jan 2019

All three members of the Elite above reportedly turned down 'big-money' offers from WWE.

Free agent season is about to hit full steam this week. Some wrestlers have already resigned with their current promotions (Silas Young, Jay Lethal) while others have taken their talents elsewhere.

In between some of the reported signings have been claims by certain wrestlers have turned down offers from WWE. Their reasoning might be different for doing so, but not every free agent ends up signing with WWE.

There are more options than ever regarding places for wrestlers to make their names. While it was once mainly only WWE and WCW, we now have Impact Wrestling, Ring of Honor, Major League Wrestling, Pro Wrestling Guerrilla, CMLL, AAA, NJPW, All Japan Pro Wrestling and several other promotions around the world.

Just because someone doesn't sign with WWE right away doesn't mean they won't sign with the company in the future. Here are wrestlers who have either declined offers from WWE or who have decided to wrestle elsewhere in 2019.

Silas Young

The Last Real Man in Pro Wrestling is staying in ROH.

Although he hasn't been the biggest name in Ring of Honor over the last five years, Young has been a solid roster piece around which ROH has built.

He is a trusted veteran who can feud with the young up-and-comers like Flip Gordon while also feuding with some of the top stars of the promotion like Jay Lethal.

Young confirmed signing a new three-year deal with ROH after his current deal was set to expire at the end of 2018.

PWInsider noted Young's decision in a report from the end of November after interviewing Young. Young is pushing 40 but that hasn't stopped WWE from signing the likes of Bobby Fish or Bobby Roode, who are both over 40.

ROH has been loyal to Young and it appeared that Young wanted to pay back ROH with his loyalty of signing a new deal with the promotion.

“The wrestling scene now is super-hot right now and I’m a big believer in loyalty. Ring of Honor gave me an opportunity five-six years back and every opportunity I’ve been given since, I’ve succeeded with. I’m the type of guy that likes to stick with the team that brought me to the table, to stick with the team that believed in me from the get-go. I’m really happy to announce I am staying with Ring of Honor.”

