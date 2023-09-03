Seth Rollins is all set to defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Shinsuke Nakmaura in the main event of Payback 2023. As we are just a few hours away from the Premium Live Event, recently some reports emerged that could have a significant impact on the fate of the main event of Payback 2023.

According to PWInsider, the Great Muta (Keiji Muto) arrived in the United States and is in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

As the Japanese legend arrived just before Payback 2023 it has sparked speculation about his potential role at the Premium Live Event. With the event taking place in Pittsburgh, there's a possibility that the WWE Hall of Famer might make an appearance and potentially assist Shinsuke Nakamura in his World Heavyweight Championship match against Seth Rollins.

This may eventually lead to Nakamura taking advantage of the situation and defeating Seth Rollins for his Championship.

Expand Tweet

The idea behind the Pro Wrestling Legend aiding the King of Strong Styles could be their strong relationship with each other. Earlier this year, Nakamura was part of The Great Muta's retirement tour and had a thrilling match against Muta, which Nakamura won. Both wrestlers share Japanese origins and a history of respect and camaraderie.

The last time The Great Muta appeared on WWE television was during his induction into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2023. Since then, he has competed in various matches on the independent circuit.

The possibility of The Great Muta making an appearance at Payback 2023 adds an intriguing element to the event, and WWE seems to be planning something special. Nakamura initially received permission to compete outside of WWE to face The Great Muta, but it now appears that WWE itself may want to include the Japanese Legend on their show.

Why Shinsuke Nakamura could dethrone Seth Rollins at Payback 2023

The feud between Seth Rollins and Shinsuke Nakamura has been filled with twists and turns, making it an engaging storyline. It began with Nakamura's surprising heel turn on WWE RAW when he attacked Seth Rollins following a six-man tag team match. Nakamura continued to blindside Rollins on several occasions, escalating the tensions between them.

One potential reason for Nakamura to potentially dethrone Rollins as World Heavyweight Champion could be Rollins' back injury, which has played a significant role in their storyline. Nakamura has pointed out his awareness of Rollins' back injury, indicating that he may exploit this vulnerability in their championship match.

The addition of The Great Muta to the mix at Payback 2023 adds an extra layer of anticipation to this match.

Do you think The Great Muta will get involved in the main event? Sound off in the comments section below.

Who is Ludwig Kaiser from Imperium dating? See him blushing right here