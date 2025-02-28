Wrestling legend to stand up to The Rock, heartbreaking betrayal? - 4 Ways Randy Orton could return at WWE Elimination Chamber

WWE's next Premium Live Event is almost here! Elimination Chamber Toronto will be streaming live on Peacock this Saturday, March 1, starting at 7 PM EST. This exciting show will take place in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

The big event has four matches scheduled and a major segment. This includes two Elimination Chamber matches, an Unsanctioned match with Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, and a tag team bout featuring Trish Stratus.

With big names like Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, The Rock, Bianca Belair, Trish Stratus, Drew McIntyre, and Tiffany Stratton booked, it's hard to believe the show could get any more stacked. However, there is a chance it could, as Randy Orton is reportedly preparing for a return.

If Orton is really coming back in March, as reported, it could happen as early as March 1 at Elimination Chamber in Toronto. This article will take a look at a handful of ways that The Viper might make a comeback at the big event.

Below are four ways Randy Orton could return at WWE Elimination Chamber.

#4. Randy Orton could help Cody Rhodes reject The Rock's offer

Cody Rhodes has a major segment planned for WWE Elimination Chamber in Toronto. The American Nightmare has to give The Rock an answer as to whether or not he'll give The Final Boss his soul and become The Rock's champion.

If Randy Orton returns at Elimination Chamber, he could help Cody Rhodes in declining The Rock's offer. He could interrupt the segment and talk sense into Cody, for example. The Viper knows The Rock can't be trusted and could continue to serve as Rhodes' mentor.

Alternatively, if Cody declines The Rock's offer, The Final Boss might attack the Undisputed WWE Champion. Randy could show up and nail The People's Champion with an RKO out of nowhere to help make sure Cody gets away in one piece.

#3. He could cost John Cena the win in the Men's Elimination Chamber Match

There will be two Elimination Chamber Matches at the upcoming Premium Live Event. The Men's Elimination Chamber Match is especially stacked. The six WWE stars in the contest include John Cena, CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, Damian Priest, Seth Rollins, and Logan Paul.

Any of the six stars could potentially win the match and then face Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania. However, many believe that John Cena is the likely winner. Randy Orton could disrupt that, though.

If Cena is close to winning the bout, Randy Orton might break into the Elimination Chamber structure and nail him with the RKO. This could then allow Drew McIntyre or CM Punk to secure a cheap victory. Orton might justify the move by criticizing the attention Cena is receiving. Ultimately, this would lead to a match between the legends at WrestleMania.

#2. The Viper could attack Kevin Owens

An intense match is scheduled for WWE Elimination Chamber in Toronto. Long-time friends and occasional bitter rivals Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn will be going one-on-one. This won't be a standard bout, however. Instead, it will be an Unsanctioned Match.

This comes after Kevin Owens' change in WWE to an evil and violent heel. It began with an assault on Cody Rhodes, which was followed by a Piledriver on Randy Orton that has taken The Viper out of action. He then later nailed Sami with a Package Piledriver.

Since Orton has been sidelined due to Kevin's attack, The Viper could appear and seek revenge in Toronto. This could either happen during the match, which could help Sami win, or post-match if Kevin stands tall. Either way, The Prizefighter might eat an RKO.

#1. He could shockingly sell out to The Rock at WWE Elimination Chamber

As noted, The Rock has given Cody Rhodes an ultimatum of sorts. He wants the Undisputed WWE Champion to give The Final Boss his soul. The big question is whether Cody Rhodes will sell out or not.

With that said, WWE could take things in an unexpected direction. Instead of Cody Rhodes becoming The Rock's corporate champion, Randy Orton could return and align himself with The Final Boss.

If Cody declines The Rock's offer, Randy could show up and hit an RKO on his mentee and alleged friend. He could then shake The Rock's hand and officially sell out to the TKO board member. From there, Randy could make it his goal to dethrone Cody, both to earn his 15th world title reign and to earn The Rock's approval.

