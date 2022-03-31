"He would be one of the greatest" - Wrestling legend wants Sami Zayn to become a full-time manager (Exclusive)

Sami Zayn will feature in one of the celebrity bouts at this year's WrestleMania when he takes on Johnny Knoxville in an 'Anything Goes' match.

While Sami Zayn is considered one of the most technically-sound workers in the company, Kenny Bolin mentioned why WWE should consider using Zayn as a full-time manager who occasionally wrestles.

Bolin managed several wrestlers at Ohio Valley Wrestling before they went on to become successful WWE stars, including John Cena.

He praised Zayn's versatility and noted how the former Intercontinental Champion could portray multiple versions of a quintessential pro wrestling villain, similar to Paul Heyman.

"I love Sami Zayn if they would make him a manager. I think he would be one of the greatest managers, and I was one of the greatest managers in the history of wrestling," revealed Kenny Bolin. "I don't know where Sami Zayn fits in the wrestling world, and he's got some stuff that looks good. But he can play the coward almost as good as Paul Heyman. I wish Sami were a bump-taking manager that was occasionally forced into the ring. That's what I wish Sami Zayn was." [36:04-36:56]

Kenny Bolin's prediction for Johnny Knoxville vs. Sami Zayn at WrestleMania 38

Kenny Bolin also chose the winners of every WrestleMania 38 match on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Preview show and, keeping in mind the stipulation of the celebrity contest, picked Knoxville to go over Zayn.

Fans have often criticized WWE when celebrities score victories over established wrestlers, but Bolin wasn't concerned with the booking as long as the company did not sacrifice a top talent.

"I think there are situations to where it hurts if you have celebrities beating your big stars, but if they are beating clowns like Pat McAfee, then you know, who cares!" added Bolin. "Beat the clowns and the managers but don't have them beat your top stars unless you have another top star assist the celebrity in beating the top star." [37:33-37:55]

Zayn and Knoxville's match will have some creative twists from WWE's end, but who do you see coming out on top? Sound off in the comments section below.

