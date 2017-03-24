Wrestling News: Alberto El Patron cancels WrestleCon appearance in order to be at home with Paige

El Patron and his fiancee are dealing with a tough situation

What’s the story?

Sensitive situations are incredibly frustrating to deal with on many levels. Other than the person that is directly impacted by the trying time, it can be a tough time for their significant other, as well. There may be nobody in the world of professional wrestling that is dealing with a more sensitive situation than Paige is. According to a report from Pro Wrestling Sheet, Alberto El Patron has backed out of a previous commitment to be there for her in this trying time.

In case you didn’t know...

In happier times, Paige and Alberto got engaged last October when she proposed to the former WWE Champion. Paige has had quite the tumultuous last week. Late last week, very personal photos and videos were leaked to the public that included the Anti-Diva. Paige addressed the situation on social media, stating that the material was stolen from her and released without her consent.

It has been well documented on various social media platforms that Paige’s parents are currently concerned for her mental and physical well-being as she goes through this trying time.

The heart of the matter

Alberto El Patron has backed out of his scheduled appearance at WrestleCon during WrestleMania weekend. The former WWE Champion issued a statement on the situation today, stating:

“Due to the invasion of our privacy I need to be home with the person that needs me more at the moment and our family. Thanks for your support and I’ll be seeing you the next time.”

Prime Time Appearances – the promotion company that booked Alberto El Patron for the event – sent out the tweet that contained El Patron’s statement on the matter.

Unfortunately @VivaDelRio will not be joining us @wrestlecon March 31st-April 1st. We wish him all the best! Here is his official statement: pic.twitter.com/9Gmr2GXH5H — PrimeTimeAppearances (@PrimeTimeAppea) March 23, 2017

What’s next?

Alberto El Patron is scheduled to appear at the next set of Impact Wrestling tapings, which is expected to take place in April.

Author’s Take

Everyone has been focused on how Paige is handling this situation, but not many people are thinking about how Alberto is handling the situation and what he must be going through. His fiancee is going through one of the most embarrassing and stressful situations that she has likely ever gone through.

Regardless of your feelings about the situation with Paige, Alberto El Patron must be commended for standing by his fiancee in this difficult time.

