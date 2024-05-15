Wrestling star discloses embarrassing moment during a match with Roman Reigns: What happened? 

Roman Reigns has been the face of the company for the last three years, even when he wasn't regularly present for the weekly shows. In fact, His appearance on a weekly episode became quite an event, and WWE would advertise it beforehand so fans could grab their tickets.

Among all the stories one can have, AEW star Dutch (fka Bobby Dutch in FCW) revealed an embarrassing story about himself in the ring with Reigns in FCW when the latter was known as 'Leakee' in WWE's developmental territory, FCW. Dutch defecated during a match in February 2011.

He acknowledged the incident during an interview with Hey! (EW) but quickly moved past it to avoid discussing it further.

"Uh, yeah. That's true. That's true... That wasn't really supposed to be made public, but we'll get past that because we're family now." [H/T WrestleZone]

This isn't something that anyone speaks out about during interviews, but Dutch can only be glad that he wasn't the only one!

WWE Hall of Famer praised Roman Reigns for his adaptability

In the last couple of years, The Tribal Chief put the company on his shoulders and took it to new heights. Fans across the globe were glued to The Bloodline Saga and continued to witness the story unfold.

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan praised Roman Reigns for soaking up his father's knowledge, applying it in the ring, learning how to engage the audience, and adapting to his opponents' styles.

"Roman’s dad, Sika, he explained the ABCs of it all to him. Watch his matches and you can tell. You can see it in the way Roman creates emotion, understands how to make the crowd mad, and how he puts people on the edge of their seat calling for that comeback. Roman Reigns learned this all old-school from his dad, but he adapted to the newer era, too. He can do it all. Roman is adaptable to whoever he is wrestling. That’s important. At any moment in time, he can switch gears on you. He’s amazing, and he’d fit in any era."

Roman Reigns has taken time off WWE TV following WrestleMania 40. Meanwhile, Solo Sikoa has taken over The Bloodline, removed Jimmy Uso, and added Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa!

