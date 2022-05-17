 "Totally unacceptable"- Wrestling Veteran slams WWE's booking of The Usos and Riddle (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo shared his thoughts on Riddle beating Jimmy Uso on the most recent edition of Monday Night RAW.

The two tag team champions from their respective brands locked horns on RAW this week, continuing their feud that began after WrestleMania. Riddle, along with Randy Orton, will face The Usos in a tag team championship unification match on SmackDown this Friday.

Speaking about the bout between Jimmy and Riddle on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince detailed that it made no sense for Riddle to win the bout as The Usos outnumbered him due to Orton's absence.

"So, Riddle is out there with both Usos and Orton [is missing] and they didn't cover that? That's the part that is unacceptable. It's unacceptable to me. Totally, totally unacceptable man. You've got to cover all these loose ends, man. Here's the bottom line bro. So you got both Usos out there and Riddle goes over. So what does he need Orton for? Shouldn't it have been the other way around? Shouldn't he have gotten destroyed because Orton wasn't there because of a family emergency?" said Russo. (From 39:38 to 40:50)

Riddle and The Usos also faced off at WWE WrestleMania Backlash

The feud between the Bloodline and RK-Bro has been enthralling so far. The rivalry began on RAW after WrestleMania 38 when Roman Reigns declared that the Bloodline wants all the gold. The Usos later challenged Riddle and Randy for a title unification match.

The two teams were originally supposed to square off at WWE WrestleMania Backlash. However, that match was turned into a six-man tag team bout in which Roman Reigns sided with his cousins to take on Drew McIntyre and RK-Bro. The Tribal Chief was able to pick up the victory for his team after pinning Riddle.

Riddle has also faced both Jey, and Jimmy Uso in singles matches on WWE SmackDown. The former United States Champion came out on top on both occasions. He made a massive statement on the Red Brand this week as he was once again able to pin Jimmy despite not having Randy in his corner.

Fans will have to wait and see what happens when the two rival teams finally collide this Friday.

