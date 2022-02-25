Becky Lynch, Ricochet and others react to Cesaro's WWE departure 

Cesaro recently parted ways with WWE after the two sides couldn't agree to a new deal. The announcement of his departure came as a major surprise.
The Swiss Superman will go down as one of the most underrated wrestlers in the history of the company. He signed with WWE in 2011 and has held several titles, including the United States Championship.
Several wrestling personalities and fans have posted tweets in reaction to Cesaro's WWE exit. Check out some of the most notable ones below:
Was Cesaro one of the best workers in WWE?
The Swiss Superman was regarded as pound-for-pound one of the strongest men in WWE. He was very good in the ring and competed in many entertaining bouts. He was part of a successful tag team with Sheamus, known as The Bar. They held the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Championships.
In an interview with Sports Illustrated, the former US Champion reflected on his match with Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 37 last year, stating that it meant a lot to him.
“WrestleMania, that moment meant a lot,” he said. “Up to now, it’s been the crowning achievement of my career. That was my first WrestleMania singles match, and it was with Seth Rollins. We’ve known each for half our lives. The crowd was back, and the crowd means so much. The ThunderDome era was so weird, so to have the crowd back was important, and then to have that kind of match and hear that kind of reaction was amazing. I don’t know what other superlative to use. It meant a whole lot.”
His last televised match was on the February 11th episode of SmackDown where he was defeated by Happy Cordin. He was also briefly involved in a tag team with Ricochet on the blue brand.
What do you think of Cesaro's depature? Would you like to see him sign with a new promotion? Sound off below!