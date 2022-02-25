Becky Lynch, Ricochet and others react to Cesaro's WWE departure 

Cesaro recently parted ways with WWE after the two sides couldn't agree to a new deal. The announcement of his departure came as a major surprise.

The Swiss Superman will go down as one of the most underrated wrestlers in the history of the company. He signed with WWE in 2011 and has held several titles, including the United States Championship.

Several wrestling personalities and fans have posted tweets in reaction to Cesaro's WWE exit. Check out some of the most notable ones below:

Renee Paquette @ReneePaquette 🏼 Claudio rules. But we all already knew that.

Wrestle Features @WrestleFeatures I enjoyed this. I felt like Cesaro did really well in the main event spotlight.

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps Through all the mishaps and stop and starts with Cesaro’s momentum over the years.



Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps Through all the mishaps and stop and starts with Cesaro's momentum over the years.

I am very grateful Cesaro got a clean victory over Seth Rollins at last years WrestleMania.

Christian Maracle @MaracleMan Don’t pretend Cesaro was wasted in WWE, by the way.



Christian Maracle @MaracleMan Don't pretend Cesaro was wasted in WWE, by the way.

Man had a way better run than a lot of other talent, prominently featured in title reigns, top storylines and entertaining matches! Not winning a World Title isn't equivalent to being wasted, so don't start pretending!

Samster203 サミー・カラフ @KhalafSammy Cesaro outside of WWE is going to be one of the best runs in history



Samster203 サミー・カラフ @KhalafSammy Cesaro outside of WWE is going to be one of the best runs in history

He'll be like Bryan

Wrestling Jebus @WrestlingJebus Cesaro is an amazing professional wrestler and I would like to see him in many amazing professional wrestling matches.



Wrestling Jebus @WrestlingJebus Cesaro is an amazing professional wrestler and I would like to see him in many amazing professional wrestling matches.

Thank you.

Was Cesaro one of the best workers in WWE?

The Swiss Superman was regarded as pound-for-pound one of the strongest men in WWE. He was very good in the ring and competed in many entertaining bouts. He was part of a successful tag team with Sheamus, known as The Bar. They held the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Championships.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, the former US Champion reflected on his match with Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 37 last year, stating that it meant a lot to him.

“WrestleMania, that moment meant a lot,” he said. “Up to now, it’s been the crowning achievement of my career. That was my first WrestleMania singles match, and it was with Seth Rollins. We’ve known each for half our lives. The crowd was back, and the crowd means so much. The ThunderDome era was so weird, so to have the crowd back was important, and then to have that kind of match and hear that kind of reaction was amazing. I don’t know what other superlative to use. It meant a whole lot.”

His last televised match was on the February 11th episode of SmackDown where he was defeated by Happy Cordin. He was also briefly involved in a tag team with Ricochet on the blue brand.

What do you think of Cesaro's depature? Would you like to see him sign with a new promotion? Sound off below!

