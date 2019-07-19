Wrestling/WWE News Round-Up (10th - 18th July): Undertaker's former rival becomes school principal, 5-time Champion out of action until 2020

Vince McMahon and The Undertaker.

It's that time of the week again when we do a recap of all the noteworthy stories of the week from the vigorous world of pro wrestling.

It was an unusually stacked week as AEW's Fight for the Fallen, WWE's Extreme Rules, Evolve's 10th Anniversary show and the ongoing G1 Climax made sure that that the fans got more than their fair share of wrestling. And then you had Raw and SmackDown Live that added to the overdose.

While the aforementioned events did change the landscape of professional wrestling to a certain degree, many other movers and shakers made the news for a variety of reasons. Let's get right down to business then; here are the top ten news stories of the week:

#1. Jeff Hardy arrested

The Charismatic Engima and intoxication just don't go hand in hand. Jeff Hardy had another run-in with law enforcement agencies earlier this week when he was arrested for being drunk in public at Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, as per TMZ.

Police documents released in the aftermath of the event revealed that Hardy was passed out in the stairwell when he was apprehended by the cops. He unsurprisingly reeked of alcohol and paid a $200 bond to get released. He even admitted that he was high on Vodka.

The case stands closed as of this writing as Hardy cleared off the $153 ticket that comes with public intoxication.

The WWE addressed the situation and released the following statement regarding his arrest:

"Jeff Hardy is responsible for his own personal actions."

Hardy posted the following post on Instagram after his arrest and thanked Myrtle Beach in the caption. Jeff Hardy is currently nursing a knee injury that is expected to keep him out of action for another six months. He underwent surgery and could return sooner than expected. He isn't the only Superstar dealing with a knee injury though...

#2. Muhammad Hassan becomes a Junior high principal

WWE fans talk about 'Baron Corbin' heat these days. They probably forget about the Muhammad Hassan heat from back in the early 2000s. One of the most controversial characters on WWE TV, Muhammad Hassan was taken off TV after WWE booked an unwanted terrorist angle during his feud with the Undertaker in 2005.

He was originally slated to beat Batista in August 2005 to become the youngest World Heavyweight Champion, however, negative press coverage over the terrorist angle led to his release in September 2005.

He subsequently announced his retirement from wrestling that year. He did wrestle a match in 2018 after 13 years but has mainly focused on his work with Fulton Junior High School since 2015.

He has now been named the principal of the school. Hassan, real name Marc Copani, commented on his new role, "From my vantage point, I’ve been able to see what many of our young men and women are lacking as they enter ninth grade. I’m eager to get started with my faculty and staff so we can work together to prepare junior high students for the transition to the high school, which ultimately will help prepare students for life after school.” H/t Comicbook

