Wrestling/WWE News Round-Up (23rd - 31st August): Triple H sends a message to Enzo Amore, CM Punk open to talks with Vince McMahon

Lennard Surrao FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 304 // 01 Sep 2019, 02:39 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

A lot happened this past week. A LOT!

We've come to the end of another busy month. Pro wrestling, as we all know, is undergoing a seismic shift with the advent of the Wednesday Night Wars between WWE and AEW.

Both sides are doing all they can to get a headstart in a battle that promises to give the fans two highly contrasting yet entertaining products.

There were many newsworthy stories regarding both WWE and AEW that are worth mentioning this week.

This week's round-up has it all! CM Punk, Braun Strowman, an Attitude Era Superstar's return, 2 weddings, new AEW signings, a fresh retro-inspired SmackDown logo, a former WWE Champion's uncertain future and a lot more.

So buckle up as we walk you through the biggest stories of the week:

#1. CM Punk makes a big statement about a possible return to WWE

Remember the time when CM Punk didn't want anything to do with WWE? Yes, there may be a slight change on that front.

CM Punk just wrapped up his Best in the World Starrcast III interview, and one of the biggest takeaways from the entire event was Punk's comment on WWE possibly reaching out to him regarding a comeback.

The former WWE Champion claimed that he was over the past and that he was open for a conversation with anybody. When questioned whether he would talk to Triple H or Vince McMahon, he said that "he wouldn't not talk to them".

Advertisement

"I'll have a conversation with anybody, but I'm not reaching out to anybody. I'll listen to anybody"- CM Punk on WWE — Sean Ross Sapp Of Fightful.com @ Starrcast (@SeanRossSapp) August 31, 2019

Can you hear the sound of Vince McMahon dialling Punk's number? We sure can!

Punk spoke about a host of topics such as working with John Cena, The Undertaker, his WWE departure, movies and politics among other things. You can catch the interview on Fite TV.

#2. Triple H sends a message to Enzo Amore amidst rumors of a return

As mentioned earlier, WWE quickly shot down the speculation of Enzo and Cass, making their way back into the company.

The Game opened up about the same during his sit-down interaction with talkSPORT's Alex McCarthy. Triple H stated that they had zero interest in the potential comeback, which is why he instructed WWE's PR team to release a statement to bury the report.

He then went on to send a message to Enzo Amore.

"I immediately told our PR to shoot down the Enzo and Cass rumors. Absolutely zero interest. Congratulations to Enzo, I'm sure spreading rumors is working well for him, but I want no part of it."

So..



A 30 minute sit down with Triple H and yes, it’s a serious career highlight.



“I immediately told our PR to shoot down the Enzo and Cass rumours. Absolutely zero interest. Congratulations to Enzo, I’m sure spreading rumours is working well for him but I want no part of it.” pic.twitter.com/hQ266NdEf8 — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) August 31, 2019

1 / 7 NEXT