Last minute changes to WWE RAW revealed

It has been reported that WWE changed many segments and matches just moments before Monday Night RAW went on the air last night.

It's not totally unexpected to hear Vince McMahon and WWE management make changes to their scripts just mere moments before any of the programs are scheduled to be broadcast live. However, this week it seems that most of the entirity of Monday Night RAW was changed moments before going on air.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, there was only one segment during RAW that did not change.

"There was a LOT of shuffling of match order and segments over the course of the day for tonight's episode of Raw. Pretty much the only thing that stayed consistent over the course of the day was the Brock Lesnar-Paul Heyman segment going first." H/T PWInsider

It was also reported that one match in particular was added at the last minute in order to build for a title showdown next week.

"Damian Priest vs. Shelton Benjamin was added to Raw very late in the day." H/T PWInsider

Damian Priest defeated Shelton Benjamin this past Monday Night on RAW.

With only 6 weeks until WrestleMania, it could be worrying to some that WWE does not have all their plans and stories set in stone when it's this close to their biggest show of the year.

Edge issued an open WrestleMania challenge on WWE RAW this week

One moment during RAW that seemed planned was that of Edge calling out the entire locker room to see if any individual would step up and face him at WrestleMania.

The Rated R Superstar has made a career out of iconic Mania moments, from spearing Mick Foley through a fiery table to facing off against The Undertaker, as well as main eventing in last year's event against Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan for the Universal Title.

During Edge's promo, he referred to wanting his opponent at WrestleMania to be "phenomenal." This most likely was the Hall of Famer hinting at a possible dream match with AJ Styles, a match that many believe will happen at this year's event of events.

Who would you like to see Edge battle at WrestleMania? Let us know in the comments section below.

A WWE Hall of Famer would love to manage Bobby Lashley. More details here.

Edited by Ryan K Boman