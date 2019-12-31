WWE 2019: 5 images that define the year

2019 was pretty interesting to say the least

2019 will be remembered as a very important year in WWE's history. Although some of their storylines were subjected to criticism, the promotion got several highs in the year to counter them.

The year that started with the intriguing feud between Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair for the Women's title, also saw Dean Ambrose part ways with WWE. Seth Rollins slayed The Beast Incarnate on multiple occasions in 2019, and in the same year Goldberg squared off against The Undertaker. Not to forget the debut of The Fiend and the return of the King of the Ring tournament.

From bringing back the Draft to the women main eventing WrestleMania to the introduction of WWE 24/7 Championship, a lot of stuff happened throughout the last 12 months and jotting down the five best moments from that is quite difficult.

However, some moments stood out that the rest and here we have compiled some of those pictures that can define the year 2019.

Honorable mention: Becky Lynch conquers WrestleMania

The Man

The fall of 2018 saw 'The Lass Kicker' Becky Lynch evolve into The Man. Such was her popularity that even tapping out to Asuka for the SmackDown Women's Championship couldn't tone down her momentum. She went on to win the second-ever women's Royal Rumble match and earned a Championship match at WrestleMania.

Her feud with Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair received tremendous popular support en route to the grandest stage of sports entertainment, and the three women were provided with the opportunity to main event WrestleMania.

Becky Lynch would win the triple threat encounter and both the RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion to conclude WWE's premiere PPV. To date, she is the only female wrestler to hold both the titles simultaneously and it is safe to say that her WrestleMania moment solidified her claim of being 'The Man' in WWE.

