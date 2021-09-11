205 Live Results: NXT Breakout tournament participants collide in Tag Team action; Two superstars from Women's division debut

This week's edition of WWE 205 Live featured a tag team bout between four superstars from the NXT Breakout Tournament as Odyssey Jones teamed up with Trey Baxter to take on the heavyweight duo of Joe Gacy and Josh Briggs.

Gacy and Briggs had pushed each other in the past few weeks on the purple brand while Jones eliminated Baxter in the Breakout Tournament. It was an interesting dynamic to see if the rivals could co-exist.

The opening match was a women's division bout between Valentina Feroz and Katrina Cortez, both making their debut on 205 Live, and looking to make a name for themselves.

Valentina Feroz vs Katrina Cortez on 205 Live

Feroz took control of the early part of the match on 205 Live using her technical prowess and kept Cortez down with a headlock. The latter tried to create some separation but was almost immediately put back down.

Cortez then threw in a few punches, followed by a knee to the abdomen and an uppercut, and managed to get a breather. She then dominated Feroz for a while, slamming her onto the mat before going for a submission. Katrina transitioned it into a crucifix pin for a near fall.

Momentary hesitation from Cortez cost her as Feroz bounced back into the contest with knees and arm drags. Cortez then went for a Boston Crab, which was reversed by Feroz, who delivered a Judo Toss followed by a running DDT for the pinfall victory.

Result: Valentina Feroz defeated Katrina Cortez via pinfall on 205 Live.

Grade: C+

Joe Gacy & Josh Briggs vs Odyssey Jones & Trey Baxter on 205 Live

Baxter and Gacy kicked off the match with the former impressing everyone with his athleticism and taking his opponent down with a Hurricanrana and a dropkick. Briggs tagged himself in and dominated Baxter. The latter escaped by tagging in his partner.

Briggs unloaded on Jones from the get-go. However, he couldn't sustain it as a tackle from Odyssey took him down. Gacy tagged himself in but met the same fate as his partner. However, Joe was able to take momentary control and tagged in Briggs.

The duo went for the Double Suplex but their attempt was blocked by Jones, who followed it up with a Double Clothesline to put both men down and tagged Baxter in.

Trey used his agility to take down Gacy on the outside but was met by Briggs.

Briggs and Gacy took turns to dominate Baxter. Despite numerous attempts to get out of the headlock channeling the live crowd's energy, the latter couldn't find an answer.

Ultimately, a lapse in concentration from Gacy allowed Baxter to deliver the half-and-half suplex for an opening. However, Joe was the first to recover and went on a mean streak delivering elbows. The two behemoths continued to assert their dominance over Baxter.

Gacy kept Trey in a submission hold, only to be reversed into a chin breaker. He then missed a kick that allowed Baxter to make a diving tag to Jones. Jones took down Gacy with multiple clotheslines and a power slam. Gacy reversed another power slam attempt and tagged in Briggs.

After the latter was taken down by a clothesline followed by a knee to the gut, Gacy tried to attack Jones but was slammed into the mat.

In the match's closing moments, Briggs missed a boot to Baxter and ended up getting slammed by Jones with a Uranage Slam for the win to end 205 Live.

Result: Odyssey Jones & Trey Baxter defeated Joe Gacy & Josh Briggs via pinfall on 205 Live.

Grade: B+

