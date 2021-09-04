205 Live Results: Losing streak continues; Female Superstars in action

This week's WWE 205 Live featured three matches, including one from the women's division which saw two young superstars, Cora Jade and Amari Miller, fight it out.

The next match was a hard-hitting rematch between two non-cruiserweight competitors as Joe Gacy was looking for revenge against Josh Briggs.

The third match saw Andre Chase looking to end his losing streak against the exciting newcomer, Xyon Quinn.

Cora Jade vs. Amari Miller on 205 Live

WWE 205 Live kicked off with the Women's division match as the two Superstars traded wristlocks and headlocks before Jade took control and hit Miller with an uppercut. She followed it up with a dropkick for a one-count.

The Chicago native went for a CM Punk-like running knee only to be blocked by Miller, who delivered a backstabber in the corner.

She followed it up with a spinning heel kick for a near fall and looked to dominate but was countered by Jade off an Irish whip.

The two then traded fists before Jade delivered a knee, followed by a jumping knee near a fall. She then hoisted Miller into Fireman's carry only to be countered into a Snapmare into the knee for the finish.

Result: Amari Miller defeated Cora Jade via pinfall on 205 Live.

Grade: B-

Joe Gacy vs. Josh Briggs on 205 Live

Gacy initially controlled the match, even delivering a standing dropkick, but Briggs countered an Irish whip attempt with an elbow to the jaw. Josh continued the attack with a few right hands and a splash for a near fall.

He put Gacy down in a submission maneuver, and although Joe powered his way through, he was put down by a tackle from Briggs forcing him out of the ring.

Back in the squared circle, Briggs missed delivering the elbow twice as Gacy rolled out of the way, giving himself a chance to make a comeback. Joe utilized the advantage to good effect as he slammed his opponent twice and followed it up with a Crossface.

Briggs managed to reach the bottom rope with his feet. Gacy went for a Lariat and ran into a big boot for a near fall. In the closing moments, Gacy countered an Irish whip and delivered the Lariat for the win.

Results: Joe Gacy defeated Josh Briggs via pinfall on 205 Live.

Grade: B+

Andre Chase vs. Xyon Quinn on 205 Live

The main event of 205 Live saw Xyon Quinn battle Andre Chase. Chase tried to use his quickness to take advantage but was planted onto the mat by the power of Quinn.

Quinn delivered the Snake Eyes and tried to control the match but ran into the turnbuckle as Chase stepped away. Andre delivered a neck breaker for a near fall and continued to work on his opponent's neck.

Quinn rallied the crowd behind him to get out of the move and put Chase into a Fireman's Carry. However, Andre reversed it and pushed Quinn into the corner, delivering a snapmare and a neckbreaker for a near fall.

The two traded fists, and the exchange ended with Quinn hitting the Samoan drop. He continued his domination and slammed Chase into the mat with a neck breaker for the win.

Results: Xyon Quinn defeated Andre Chase via pinfall on 205 Live.

Grade: B+

Sportskeeda Wrestling recently caught up with former WWE Superstar Charlie Haas. Click here for more

Edited by Alan John