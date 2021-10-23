WWE 205 Live Results: Xyon Quinn in action; Women's division in Tag Team bout

This week's edition of WWE 205 Live saw the Women's Division in tag team action as Amari Miller and Valentina Feroz went up against Yulisa Leon and Katrina Cortez.

They had previously battled each other and gained a win apiece. They did show mutual respect for each other but it was interesting to see how they would work as a team against their opponents.

Duke Hudson took on Malik Blade with the latter searching for his first win on the purple brand. Jeet Rama and Xyon Quinn were involved in a hard-fought main event.

Amari Miller and Valentina Feroz vs Yulisa Leon and Katrina Cortez on 205 Live

Cortez and Feroz started the match showcasing their chain wrestling ability. After the latter gained an advantage, the former tagged in Leon. Feroz tried to stop Leon with a drop toehold which was unsuccessful but was able to deliver a judo toss.

Leon fought back with a set of plancha moves and tagged in Cortez who delivered a dropkick from the top rope for a near fall. Cortez kept Feroz from tagging in her partner for some time, but the latter threw in a few punches and managed to escape the hold and tagged Miller in while Kortez also tagged in Leon.

Miller delivered a few punches but Leon fought back with a clothesline and a power slam. A brawl erupted between all the competitors and Miller delivered the Kansas City Knockout on a distracted Leon for the three count.

Result: Amari Miller and Valentina Feroz defeated Katrina Cortez and Yulisa Leon via pinfall on 205 Live.

Grade: B+

Duke Hudson vs Malik Blade on 205 Live

Hudson and Blade engaged in a collar and elbow tieup, with the former gaining the upper hand as he tossed the latter outside the ring. Blade used his quickness to target Hudson's knee but Hudson delivered a belly to belly suplex.

He continued the attack on his abdomen and delivered a couple of power slams. Blade briefly made a comeback to put Hudson down with a dropkick followed by a diving crossbody.

A moment of hesitation from Blade allowed Hudson to come back into the match, and deliver a few stiff rights and proceeded to smash his face onto the mat for the pinfall victory.

Result: Duke Hudson defeated Malik Blade via pinfall on 205 Live.

Grade: B+

Xyon Quinn vs Jeet Rama on 205 Live

Both superstars exchanged multiple holds until Rama won the battle with an overhead suplex. He continued to work on Quinn's left arm but the latter reversed it briefly putting Rama in the fireman's carry position.

But Rama managed to keep Quinn's arm locked in and delivered an Irish whip and shortly, Quinn returned the favor following which both men were down. Rama got to his feet first and continued to target Quinn's shoulder but the latter used his power to slam the former onto the mat.

Quinn continued the offense and delivered a few strong strikes and an inverted atomic drop followed by a clothesline. He tossed him around like a ragged doll and attacked his torso. He then delivered a Samoan drop and a running forearm strike to get the three count.

Result: Xyon Quinn defeated Jeet Rama via pinfall on 205 Live.

Grade: A

